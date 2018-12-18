search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Thank God, cows not given voting rights': Mehbooba Mufti jibes at BJP

PTI
Published Dec 18, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2018, 11:51 am IST
'If Imran (Khan) is a proxy of Pakistan's army then this is the best time to talk,' Mehbooba Mufti said.
Mehbooba Mufti said her party will 'join hands' with any political party that will support the 'resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue.' (Photo: File | ANI)
 Mehbooba Mufti said her party will 'join hands' with any political party that will support the 'resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue.' (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday that it was the "best time" for India to hold talks with Pakistan as the neighbouring country's new Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is being touted as a "proxy" their army.

If initiated now, she said, the talks between the two neighbours at this time could prove "beneficial".

 

"If Imran (Khan) is a proxy of Pakistan's army then this is the best time to talk. When Imran Khan says he is ready to talk, to open corridors, then I think army is also on the same page...," Mufti said at the 'Agenda Aaj Tak' event in Delhi.

She said the "best bargain" for India, vis-a-vis the Kashmir issue, was during the time when Pervez Musharraf was the President of Pakistan as during that time ceasefire was initiated at the border and the Muzaffarabad route was opened up.

"The talks could be beneficial now....why should we not talk?" she asked.

Mufti also said her party will "join hands" with any political party that will support the "resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue."

"If we can join hands with the BJP, we can do so with anyone for resolution of the J&K issue," she said.

Mufti said her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) going with the BJP, during the last political regime in the state, was "suicidal" and that she was "disappointed" that this experiment to begin the political process in the state did not work.

Asked if she had any lessons to learn, Mufti replied in the negative.

"They (the BJP) didn't teach me any lesson. I stood my ground...(in taking decisions). We experimented (through the PDP-BJP alliance) for the people of Kashmir, but that did not work," she said.

She said there was a huge difference between former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime and the current one under PM Narendra Modi.

"(Atal Bihari) Vajpayee was spontaneous and down to earth...he never looked back or over his shoulder. He was a statesman. Today's NDA is more focussed in winning elections," Mufti claimed.

"Thank God, they have not given voting rights to cows," she said in an apparent dig on the BJP.

...
Tags: mehbooba mufti, imran khan, paksitan army, kashmir issue, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dolphins love watching television too, finds study

Study found that the dolphins didn't really mind what was on the TV, but certain dolphins showed more interest in the pictures than others. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Royal staff name Meghan, Harry as 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for bossy nature

The Duchess has been compared to the Friends character, played by Courteney Cox, who is famed for being obsessively clean and bossy. (Photo: AP)
 

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

Relief statues are seen at the recently uncovered tomb of the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, named "Wahtye", at the site of the step pyramid of Saqqara, in Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.The Egyptian Archaeological Mission working at the Sacred Animal Necropolis in Saqqara archaeological site succeeded to uncover the tomb, Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani, announced. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review: The eBook reader you have been waiting for

The flush display finally comes to the Paperwhite.
 

'Racist' Mahatma Gandhi statue pulled down by teachers in Ghana

The statue was unveiled to the public in June 2016 by India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee.
 

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

Scientists found that they could protect animal models from HIV by injecting them with neutralizing antibodies that were produced in the lab. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP declares Rs 1,000 cr income, here are details of other parties

BJP's income for the year came down by nearly Rs 7 crore as compared to Rs 1,034.27 crore total income it had declared in 2016-17. (Representational Image)

‘Dangerous’ substances found in prasad in Karnataka poisoning case

The death toll in the incident reached 14 on Monday. (Photo: AP)

6-month-old baby among 8 killed in fire at hospital in Mumbai's Andheri

Fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar hospital at Marol in suburban Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Lok Sabha passes Transgender Bill

Ms Dastidar said the bill was hastily drafted and the different clauses mentioned in it were totally inconclusive.

Separatists defy curfew, detained

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham