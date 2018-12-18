search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Six dead, 147 injured in Mumbai fire

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | VRUSHALI PURANDARE
Published Dec 18, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2018, 1:15 am IST
According to primary information, it is believed that a short circuit in the operation theatre caused the fire.
Firemen rescue people from a ESIC Kamgar Hospital in MIDC Marol, Andheri after it caught fire on Monday. (Photo: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)
 Firemen rescue people from a ESIC Kamgar Hospital in MIDC Marol, Andheri after it caught fire on Monday. (Photo: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Mumbai: Six people were killed in a major fire that broke out at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Hospital (Kamgar Hospital) in Marol, Andheri (east) on Monday afternoon.

Around 50 were feared trapped inside the building when the blaze broke out. According to sources, 147 people were injured and sent to the civic-run Cooper Hospital at Vile Parle, Seven Hills, Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackerey Hospital, Jogeshwari and Holy Spirit Hospital.

 

According to primary information, it is believed that a short circuit in the operation theatre caused the fire. Around 8 to 10 persons were rescued from the staircase and seven persons were rescued from the second floor through staircase while one fireman sustained a head injury.

Suresh Kothalkar, who was searching for his wife, Aarti Kotharkar (50), said, “My wife had been admitted to Kamgar Hospital and she underwent abdominal surgery. Our two daughters were accompanying her. One of them has been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital and another has been admitted to Cooper Hospital.”

Another woman identified as Manisha (40) jumped from the third floor to escape from the flames. She landed on the second floor and fractured her right leg. She has been treated in ICU at Cooper Hospital and is recuperating.

A minor, Sushmita Ashok Sutar (15), from Boisar was searching for her sister Anusha (24) at Cooper Hospital. Talking to The Asian Age she said, “I was lost and couldn’t see anything due to the dense smoke. I was trapped and I was about to jump but someone held me back and got me here. I am unable to find my family.”

Patients Priya Khamakar and Nutan Kamble suffered illnesses due to smoke inhalation whereas Sandesh Jadhav who is a fireman received head injury and was referred for a computerised tomography (CT) scan for his medical evaluation.

Dr Shmruti Khetala, head of Cooper Hospital’s medicine unit, where the patients have been admitted, said, “Most patients are suffering from breathing illnesses since they are suffering from smoke inhalation. All other patients are out of danger and are recuperating.”

A news agency has reported that the 15 days prior to the mishap the hopsital had failed the safety test. The firemen too had found security system inadequate

...
Tags: state insurance corporation hospital




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal staff name Meghan, Harry as 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for bossy nature

The Duchess has been compared to the Friends character, played by Courteney Cox, who is famed for being obsessively clean and bossy. (Photo: AP)
 

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

Relief statues are seen at the recently uncovered tomb of the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, named "Wahtye", at the site of the step pyramid of Saqqara, in Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.The Egyptian Archaeological Mission working at the Sacred Animal Necropolis in Saqqara archaeological site succeeded to uncover the tomb, Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani, announced. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review: The eBook reader you have been waiting for

The flush display finally comes to the Paperwhite.
 

'Racist' Mahatma Gandhi statue pulled down by teachers in Ghana

The statue was unveiled to the public in June 2016 by India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee.
 

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

Scientists found that they could protect animal models from HIV by injecting them with neutralizing antibodies that were produced in the lab. (Photo: PTI)
 

Doctors shocked to find needles buried inside woman's body for 30 years

According to the traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lok Sabha passes Transgender Bill

Ms Dastidar said the bill was hastily drafted and the different clauses mentioned in it were totally inconclusive.

Separatists defy curfew, detained

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Senior citizens want quality checks in temples across Tamil Nadu

Further, temple prasadam consists of two kinds- some cooked in the temple and some people donate. “Although the intention may be good, the quality may not be. Sometimes, even the water used isn't hygienic,” he said

Chennai: 9 per cent plus-2 students have plus-1 arrears

“Of 8.47 lakh students appeared for plus 1 board exams last year, around 79,000 students could not clear the plus 1 exams in two attempts one in March and another one in June. The students will appear for first arrear exams,” sources said.

Everset Eswaran’s feats with eats

Carnatic vocalist Dr Sriram Parasuram performing at the annual music festival at Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha on Monday. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham