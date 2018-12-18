Six dead, 147 injured in Mumbai fire

Mumbai: Six people were killed in a major fire that broke out at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Hospital (Kamgar Hospital) in Marol, Andheri (east) on Monday afternoon.

Around 50 were feared trapped inside the building when the blaze broke out. According to sources, 147 people were injured and sent to the civic-run Cooper Hospital at Vile Parle, Seven Hills, Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackerey Hospital, Jogeshwari and Holy Spirit Hospital.

According to primary information, it is believed that a short circuit in the operation theatre caused the fire. Around 8 to 10 persons were rescued from the staircase and seven persons were rescued from the second floor through staircase while one fireman sustained a head injury.

Suresh Kothalkar, who was searching for his wife, Aarti Kotharkar (50), said, “My wife had been admitted to Kamgar Hospital and she underwent abdominal surgery. Our two daughters were accompanying her. One of them has been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital and another has been admitted to Cooper Hospital.”

Another woman identified as Manisha (40) jumped from the third floor to escape from the flames. She landed on the second floor and fractured her right leg. She has been treated in ICU at Cooper Hospital and is recuperating.

A minor, Sushmita Ashok Sutar (15), from Boisar was searching for her sister Anusha (24) at Cooper Hospital. Talking to The Asian Age she said, “I was lost and couldn’t see anything due to the dense smoke. I was trapped and I was about to jump but someone held me back and got me here. I am unable to find my family.”

Patients Priya Khamakar and Nutan Kamble suffered illnesses due to smoke inhalation whereas Sandesh Jadhav who is a fireman received head injury and was referred for a computerised tomography (CT) scan for his medical evaluation.

Dr Shmruti Khetala, head of Cooper Hospital’s medicine unit, where the patients have been admitted, said, “Most patients are suffering from breathing illnesses since they are suffering from smoke inhalation. All other patients are out of danger and are recuperating.”

A news agency has reported that the 15 days prior to the mishap the hopsital had failed the safety test. The firemen too had found security system inadequate