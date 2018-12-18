search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajahmundry: No major damage to infra; AP sets up 533 relief centres

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT SAMRITAN
Published Dec 18, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Earlier, authorities deputed special officers in vulnerable areas to monitor evacuation of people in the storm.
Rajahmundry: Cyclone Phethai crossed the AP coast between Yanam and Kakinada between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm on Monday. It was much weaker than predicted, accompanied by 65-75 kmph winds and heavy rain and the damage was not as extensive as feared. There was a sigh of relief as the storm did not cause major damage or loss to infrastructure.

According to the IMD, the storm weakened into deep depression with 55-65 kmph winds and moved back into the sea. It would cross the AP coast again close to Tuni in the night before weakening further.

 

Several areas received heavy rainfall from 8.30 am to 7 pm. Ninnimamidivalasa of Visakhapatnam topped the list with 156.5 mm rainfall followed by Pachipenta of Vizianagaram 136 mm, Yendada 125.75 mm, Jogavanipalem 120.25 mm, and Bindranagar Park 119.75 mm (all in Visakhapatnam).

Cyclone Phethai uprooted electric poles and trees and laid low horticulture crops in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur. One person was killed in Vijayawada in a rain-related incident.

Eastern Discom chairman and managing director H.Y. Dora said, 347 electric poles were uprooted in West and East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizinagaram and Srikakulam. He said 164 poles were restored and the remaining 183 would be restored by tonight.

A total of 297 cellphone towers were damaged. The government had set up 533 relief centres in 50 mandals in the six districts and provided food to 57,892 persons.

As per the information from Real Time Governance Society, crop damage on 10,856 hectares was reported from Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.  The quantum of crop loss was estimated at 26,232 metric tonnes or Rs 51.86 crore in value. The crops which suffered damage or loss included paddy, tobacco, maize and pulses.

Horticulture crop suffered damage or loss in about 405 hectares. Teams of enumerators were pressed into service to assess the extent of crop damage or loss.

Earlier, authorities deputed special officers in vulnerable areas to monitor evacuation of people in the storm’s path and provide them food and drinking water in relief centres. Authorities faced a tough time as villagers refused to get evacuated to safety.

