Isro’s new communication satellite launch tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 18, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2018, 12:49 am IST
The 26-hour countdown for GSLV-F11 and GSAT-7A mission will begin at 2.10 pm on Tuesday.
A fully assembled GSLV-F11 rocket is moved to launch pad at Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
CHENNAI: In the third launch in just over a month, the Indian Space Research Organisation will launch GSAT-7A, a dedicated communication satellite for armed forces from Sriharikota on Wednesday at 4.10 pm.

The 26-hour countdown for GSLV-F11 and GSAT-7A mission will begin at 2.10 pm on Tuesday. The launch will take place from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

 

The GSLV- Mk II rocket will launch 2,250 kg communication satellite into the temporary orbit after a flight of nearly 20 minutes. The rocket will be taken into the geostationary or circular orbit by firing the onboard propulsion system.

The satellite will likely to help interlink different ground radar stations and airbases of Indian Air Force while it also expected to reduce the reliance on on-ground control stations for drones. It could help the Indian Navy to improve its range, experts said.

The space agency tasted multiple success as GSLV-D2 and PSLV-C43 rockets putting their payloads GSAT-29 and HysIS into orbit respectively. It also launched its heaviest satellite GSAT-11 from French Guiana on the first week of December.

The GSAT 7 satellite was the first fully dedicated military communication satellite. GSAT-7A is the 35th communication satellite built by Isro and the GSLV-F11 is its 13th flight. The rocket is having three stages, the first stage contains four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor. The second stage is equipped with a high thrust engine using liquid fuel and cryogenic upper stage forms the third stage of the vehicle.

indian space research organisation, gsat-7a, satellite launch
India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




