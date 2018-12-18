search on deccanchronicle.com
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jailed for life, Sajjan Kumar resigns from Congress

PTI
Published Dec 18, 2018, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2018, 12:15 pm IST
On Monday, Delhi HC convicted Sajjan Kumar for his role in 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.
 Sajjan Kumar submits his resignation from the primary membership of Congress. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has written to party president Rahul Gandhi submitting his resignation from the primary membership of the party, sources in the party said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court convicted Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.

 

"I tender my resignation with immediate effect from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress in the wake of the judgement of the hon'be high court of Delhi against me," he said in the letter to Rahul Gandhi.

