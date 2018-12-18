Hassan:Police rescue 52 bonded labourers

Hassan: They were beaten with sticks and forced to live in confinement with no contact with the outside world, but the ordeal of the 52 bonded labourers, who included women and children, at a coconut plantation in Savanakanahalli, Dudda hobli, Hassan taluk, ended Sunday night after a team led by Hassan SP Dr Prakash Gowda rescued them and arrested two men.

Some of those rescued had been forced to work as bonded labourers for around two years, while others had been ferried more recently from different parts of the state.

One of the bonded labourers from Arasikere managed to escape and inform the family of another man, Krishnappa, also held as a bonded labourer in Savanakanahalli, of his predicament.

Krishnappa’s family met the police, which swung into action and raided the coconut plantation to rescue the labourers. Mr Prakash Gowda told Deccan Chronicle that the labourers were tortured and were given food, but no pay.

“Those who resisted the confinement were tortured and were beaten with sticks. Their employers let them work elsewhere too on the basis of contracts , besides forcing them to work in their own fields,” he explained. Only the bonded labourers, who were weak and sick were set free, according to him. One child rescued said that they were beaten up by men using sticks, who made them kneel in punishment and a woman said they were allowed to do nothing but work all day.

Mr Gowda said the rescued workers would be set free on Tuesday by the district administration and would receive neccessary help from the state government.