Cyclone Phethai leaves Hyderabad shivering

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and various parts of the state experienced unpleasantly cold weather on Monday with a sudden fall in temperature. The sky was overcast with a slight drizzle and the influence of Cyclone Phethai saw the mercury plunge.

Citizens were wrapped in sweaters as it was the coldest day so far in the city. It was a feat in itself to reach schools and workplaces as cold winds and a thick fog cloaked the city.

The day temperature fell to 20.8ºC and the minimum temperature was recorded at 18ºC. The night temperature is expected to fall to 15ºC while there will be an increase in the day temperature over the week.

According to the IMD, the lowest temperature of 13ºC was recorded at Medak. Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam.

According to the IMD, the state will witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places for the next couple of days followed by dry weather which is likely to prevail over Telangana. The weather website, Skymet, said more rain was in the offing.

“Another system is developing as a cyclonic circulation in southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu around December 20. Rains are likely over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka between December 20 and 23,” it said.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Khammam, Badradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Nalgonda and Suryapet of Telangana.