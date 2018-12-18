search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Phethai leaves Hyderabad shivering

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEENA GHANATE
Published Dec 18, 2018, 12:28 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2018, 12:28 am IST
The night temperature is expected to fall to 15ºC while the day temperature will go up.
The day temperature fell to 20.8ºC and the minimum temperature was recorded at 18ºC.
 The day temperature fell to 20.8ºC and the minimum temperature was recorded at 18ºC.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and various parts of the state experienced unpleasantly cold weather on Monday with a sudden fall in temperature. The sky was overcast with a slight drizzle and the influence of Cyclone Phethai saw the mercury plunge.

Citizens were wrapped in sweaters as it was the coldest day so far in the city. It was a feat in itself to reach schools and workplaces as cold winds and a thick fog cloaked the city.

 

The day temperature fell to 20.8ºC and the minimum temperature was recorded at 18ºC. The night temperature is expected to fall to 15ºC while there will be an increase in the day temperature over the week.

According to the IMD, the lowest temperature of 13ºC was recorded at Medak. Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam.

According to the IMD, the state will witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places for the next couple of days followed by dry weather which is likely to prevail over Telangana. The weather website, Skymet, said more rain was in the offing.

“Another system is developing as a cyclonic circulation in southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu around December 20. Rains are likely over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka between December 20 and 23,” it said.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Khammam, Badradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Nalgonda and Suryapet of Telangana.

...
Tags: cyclone phethai
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal staff name Meghan, Harry as 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for bossy nature

The Duchess has been compared to the Friends character, played by Courteney Cox, who is famed for being obsessively clean and bossy. (Photo: AP)
 

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

Relief statues are seen at the recently uncovered tomb of the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, named "Wahtye", at the site of the step pyramid of Saqqara, in Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.The Egyptian Archaeological Mission working at the Sacred Animal Necropolis in Saqqara archaeological site succeeded to uncover the tomb, Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani, announced. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review: The eBook reader you have been waiting for

The flush display finally comes to the Paperwhite.
 

'Racist' Mahatma Gandhi statue pulled down by teachers in Ghana

The statue was unveiled to the public in June 2016 by India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee.
 

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

Scientists found that they could protect animal models from HIV by injecting them with neutralizing antibodies that were produced in the lab. (Photo: PTI)
 

Doctors shocked to find needles buried inside woman's body for 30 years

According to the traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Separatist leader arrested in J&K for suspected terror links

TeH leader Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai was active in radicalising the youth of valley and encourage them to join militancy. (Representational photo: File)

3 BJP MPs move notice of breach of privilege against Rahul Gandhi

The apex court had said there is no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 fighter jets from France. (Representational Image)

Lok Sabha passes Transgender bill, seeks to empower community with separate identity

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said objectives of bill includes protecting interests of transgenders, defining of term 'transgender', to give them recognition and setting up of a national transgender council. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)

VVIP Chopper case: Dubai-based accused moves for anticipatory bail

Rajeev Saxena, director of two Dubai-based filed application through his advocate before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, saying he was anticipating arrest. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

Congress' Bhupesh Baghel takes oath as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Bhupesh Baghel administered oath of office by Governor Anandiben Patel at the ceremony held at an indoor stadium in Raipur. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham