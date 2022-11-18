Telangana to relaunch Kanti Velugu scheme in January

The Kanti Velugu scheme includes free eye check-up, surgery and distribution spectacles as needed to beneficiaries, free.. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: The state government will relaunch the Kanti Velugu scheme from eye health from January 18 across the state. The scheme includes free eye check-up, surgery and distribution spectacles as needed to beneficiaries, free.

The scheme was launched on August 15, 2018, and ran for a year. It benefited 23.43 lakh people, at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao took the decision to relaunch Kanti Velugu at a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan. He noted that lakhs of people had benefited, especially senior citizens from poorer sections who were otherwise unable to pay for eye treatment.

The CM directed health minister T. Harish Rao and department officials to prepare a blueprint for the successful implementation of Kanti Velugu from January 18. He asked them to take immediate steps to arrange for eye specialists, equipment and medicines for the scheme.