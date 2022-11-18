  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2022 Language of this cou ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Language of this court is English, SC tells litigant who argued in Hindi

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 18, 2022, 5:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2022, 5:57 pm IST
A bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy provided petitioner Shankar Lal Sharma, who is an elderly man, with a legal-aid counsel after finding that he was not able to understand what the court was saying. (Image: PTI)
 A bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy provided petitioner Shankar Lal Sharma, who is an elderly man, with a legal-aid counsel after finding that he was not able to understand what the court was saying. (Image: PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday told a litigant, who appeared in person and started arguing his case in Hindi, that the language of this court is English.

A bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy provided petitioner Shankar Lal Sharma, who is an elderly man, with a legal-aid counsel after finding that he was not able to understand what the court was saying.

As soon as his matter was called up, Sharma started arguing in Hindi, saying that his case has travelled to different courts, including the top court, but he has not got any relief from anywhere.

“We have read the case file. This is a very convoluted matter, but we are not able to understand what you are saying,” Justice Joseph told Sharma.

“The language of this court is English. If you wish, we can provide you a lawyer who will argue your case,” the judge said.

Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, who was appearing in another court, rushed to the help of Sharma and translated to him what the bench was saying.

After talking to Sharma, Divan told the bench that the petitioner is willing to accept the court's proposal to have a legal-aid lawyer, who can argue his case.

The bench then asked another lawyer who was sitting just behind Sharma, whether he can assist the petitioner.

After he agreed, the bench told the lawyer: “Hope, you are doing it pro bono.”
“Yes, I will be doing it pro bono,” the lawyer said.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on December 4 and asked the lawyer to go through the case file.

...
Tags: supreme court of india, hindi, court language


Latest From Nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address during the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Some countries adopt terror as policy, some block actions against terrorists: PM Modi

Undated photo of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala.(Photo: PTI)

Poonawala introduced Walkar as his wife while renting flat: police

Supreme Court (PTI)

Supreme Court denies protection to stray dogs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Akola district, Thursday (PTI Photo)

Letter threatens blasts if Bharat Jodo Yatra participants stay at Indore stadium



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Terrorism cannot, should not be linked to any religion, nationality or group: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Fire in pantry car causes tension to passengers of Chennai bound Navjeevan Express

Damage caused by fire in the pantry car of Navjeeva Express bound for Chennai (Image: DC)

UK offers 3,000 visas for educated Indian youth every year

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo: AP)

Centre asks SC to review premature release of Rajiv Gandhi's killers

The government highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case. (Image: PTI)

Bypolls: BJP ahead in four seats, TRS in Munugode after initial rounds of counting

The BJP has taken an early lead in four seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Bihar, while the ruling TRS was ahead of its rivals in Telangana's Munugode (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->