‘Kisan Morcha’ to stage nationwide stir on Nov. 26

Published Nov 18, 2022, 1:10 am IST
The SKM has called a meeting on December 8 in Karnal to decide the future course of the movement. (PTI File)
 The SKM has called a meeting on December 8 in Karnal to decide the future course of the movement. (PTI File)

New Delhi: Alleging breach of assurance by the Centre on farmers’ pending demands, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has decided to take to the streets again. The farmers body announced to hold nationwide marches to the Governors Houses or the Raj Bhavans on November 26, on the second anniversary of the SKM-led farmers’ struggle, and submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu through the respective Governors.

Before that the farmers will celebrate November 19 as “Fateh Diwas” or “Victory Day” as the Centre had ordered the repeal of the new farm laws following their agitation. The SKM has called a meeting on December 8 in Karnal to decide the future course of the movement.

Farmers will stage a protest march from December 1-11 to the offices of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of all the political parties and also to leaders and MLAs of all state Assemblies and a call-to-action letter would also be submitted to all of them, demanding that they bring up the issue of farmers demands in Parliament/State Assemblies and force a debate and resolution of these issues, as per the SKM’s statement.

“Marches to offices of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of all political parties will be held from December 1 to 11,” SKM leader Darshan Pal said at a press conference on Thursday.

The SKM also expressed disappointment at the Union government and accused the Centre of completely reneging on the written promises made to the farmers when the protest was lifted on December 9.

Among the several demands, SKM has asked the government to provide a legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for all the crops that should be set at a profit margin of 50 per cent.

Location: India, Delhi


