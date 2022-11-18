  
KCR inspects construction work at new Secretariat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 18, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Two massive domes were placed on the new Telangana Secretariat which is being constructed in Hyderabad. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday inspected progress of the construction works at the Secretariat with ministers and officials, and interacted with site engineers. According to official sources, the CM instructed officials to ensure completion of the work by December-end to enable its inauguration soon after Sankranthi.

Rao examined the offices of the CM, ministers, Chief Secretary and secretaries, visitors lounges, conference halls, meeting rooms, canteens, parking facilities, security arrangements and beautification works and made a few suggestions.
The CM said that the government had named the Secretariat after Dr B.R. Ambedkar whose 125-feet bronze statue was coming up adjacent to the new complex.

He said the Ambedkar's statue and the Telangana Martyrs Memorial coming up in front of the Secretariat would remind ministers, officials and staff about their duties and responsibility to offer good governance, work for the uplift of the downtrodden and the sacrifices made by Telangana martyrs for the cause of statehood.

