Gandhi hospital spells hell for poor patients

HYDERABAD: On a visit to the hospital in the early hours of Thursday, this correspondent saw a senior citizen, Kama Raju, attending on his 60-year-old wife Susheela, was helpless. He had to have her placed on a stretcher and taken to the surgical operation theatre (SOT) from the female general ward for dressing at 12.15 am.

There was no staff to assist him. Unfortunately, this is the usual practice in the hospital.

Susheela, who sustained burns on her legs on Sunday morning when boiling water accidently fell on her, is a resident of Uppal. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was admitted in the general ward. Doctors found she had suffered a partial brain stroke,

“This is the fourth day now. She was to get dressing for the wounds every day as per the doctor’s prescription. On the day the dressing was done in the SOT. Subsequently, although I take her to the SOT and keep waiting, they send us back to the ward stating that SOT is busy with patients. It is hell out here,” Raju lamented

“My wife is suffering and crying in pain. I have to put her on a stretcher with the help of attendants of other patients to take her to the SOT,” he said.

Their daughter stays far away and she cannot make it every day.

Sources at Gandhi Hospital said that despite it being having 1,600 beds and being a premier tertiary care institution, patients have to sleep on the floor. There is no adequate staff and during nights only year PG medicos and interns treat patients. Senior doctors are not around at night.