Fire in pantry car causes tension to passengers of Chennai bound Navjeevan Express

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 18, 2022, 11:16 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2022, 11:16 am IST
Damage caused by fire in the pantry car of Navjeeva Express bound for Chennai (Image: DC)
NELLORE: Fire broke out in the pantry car of Train No 12655, Navjeevan Express bound for Chennai from Ahmedabad when the train reached Gudur railway station in Tirupati district at 2.42 am on Friday.

According to Government Railway Police Inspector of Nellore, K. Srinivasa Chari, passengers travelling in S2 and S3 coaches observed smoke coming from the pantry car, which was located between the two compartments, while the train is running between Manubolu and Gudur and slowing down for a halt at Gudur.

The panic stricken passengers pulled the alarm chain at 2.36 am and the train halted at Gudur by 2.42 am.

The fire originated from the overheated cooking oil placed on the stove by a worker/ cook. On reaching maximum temperature, smoke erupted followed by fire.

Passengers broke the windows of the pantry car as soon as the train came to a halt at Gudur and used onboard fire extinguishers to put off the fire.

Railway officials alerted the fire department and the fire fighting units controlled by the fire by 4 am. The train left at 4.11 am, Siva Chari said.

The railway officials heaved a sigh of relief as there were no casualties. The train which came to halt at 2.42 am in Gudur left at 4.11 am, officials informed.

Tags: train fire, train passengers, navjeevan express
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


