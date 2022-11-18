  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2022 Centre asks SC to re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre asks SC to review premature release of Rajiv Gandhi's killers

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 18, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2022, 7:38 am IST
The government highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case. (Image: PTI)
 The government highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case. (Image: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Facing criticism from the Congress, the government on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order for premature release of six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The Centre said the order granting remission to the convicts, who had assassinated the former prime minister, was passed without affording it adequate opportunity for hearing despite it being a necessary party to the case.

The government highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case.

“Thus absence of any assistance by the Union of India, due to procedural lapse of convicts/petitioners, while the present matter was being finally heard and decided has prevented this Court from appreciating the crucial and important evidence in the matter, which if presented, would have assisted this court to arrive at a just and correct judgment in the matter," it said.

The Congress, however, took a swipe at the government for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court against the release of convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, saying it is “a case of belated wisdom”.

“Government's decision to file review petition against the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts is a case of belated wisdom dawning,” said AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.

“BJP government has been blatantly apathetic towards this case. What's the point in locking the door after the horse has bolted!” he said on Twitter.

On November 11, the top court had ordered premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan, who had hosted the assassin, noting the Tamil Nadu government had recommended remission of their sentence.

Besides Nalini, R P Ravichandran, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar walked out of the jail following the Supreme Court order.

In its review plea, the central government said certain facts were in its possession but could not be placed before the court to enable it to arrive at a correct judgment and to do complete justice in the “peculiar and shocking” facts and circumstances.

It said four out of the six convicts granted remission are Sri Lankans.

“Granting remission to terrorist of foreign nation, who had been duly convicted in accordance with the law of land for gruesome offence of assassinating the former Prime Minister of the Country, is a matter which has international ramification and therefore falls squarely within the sovereign powers of the Union of India,” the review petition said.

It said, “In such a sensitive matter the assistance of Union of India was of paramount importance as the matter has huge repercussions on the public order, peace, tranquility and criminal justice system of the country.”

On November 11, the top court while ordering the release of the convicts had noted their conduct was satisfactory during incarceration and they had undertaken various studies.

The apex court said its earlier judgement in the case of A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts released earlier, was equally applicable in the matter of six others.
Invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, the top court had on May 18 ordered the release of Perarivalan, who had served over 30 years in jail.

Under Article 142, the top court may issue any verdict or order necessary to provide “complete justice”.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier favoured the premature release of Nalini and Ravichandran, saying its 2018 advice for remission of their life sentence is binding upon the governor.

In two separate affidavits, the state government had told the top court that in a cabinet meeting held on September 9, 2018, it had considered mercy petitions of seven convicts in the case and resolved to recommend to the governor remission of their life sentences invoking the power granted under Article 161 of the Constitution.

Nalini and Ravichandran had moved the top court seeking premature release.
Both of them had challenged a June 17 order of the Madras High Court, which rejected their pleas for early release, and cited the apex court judgment ordering the release of co-convict Perarivalan.

Nalini, Santhan, Murugan, Perarivalan, Robert Payas, Jayakumar and Ravichandran were sentenced for life.

The state government had earlier said it is the competent authority to take a decision on the petition filed by Nalini and Ravichandran under Article 161 of the Constitution and the “decision of the state cabinet dated September 9, 2018 thereon is final and it can be exercised by governor of Tamil Nadu as per the aid and advice of the cabinet”.

Both Nalini and Ravichandran were on ordinary leave (parole) from December 27, 2021 as sanctioned by the Tamil Nadu government under the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982.

The high court had on June 17 rejected the petitions of Nalini and Ravichandran, to order their release without the consent of the state's governor.

Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at an election rally.
In its May 1999 order, the top court had upheld the death sentence of four convicts Perarivalan, Murugan, Santhan and Nalini.

However, in 2014, it commuted the death sentence of Perarivalan to life imprisonment along with those of Santhan and Murugan on grounds of delay in deciding their mercy petitions.

...
Tags: rajiv gandhi assassination case, supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 18 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

DC Edit | Was Rajiv assassins' early release a little premature?
Nalini, Sriharan set free along with 3 other Rajiv case convicts

Latest From Nation

Protests were held at the local AP mining development corporation office by family members and villagers, who claimed the wall had collapsed due to the intensity of blasting carried out by the Mangampeta barytes company. — Representational Image/DC

Three-year-old killed in wall collapse incident in Mangampeta

TD spokesperson Pattabhiram (in picture) asked as to why chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is not allowing the CISF presence at Vijayawada airport and how VS Bharat Reddy from Telangana, “who belongs to the community of the CM” was picked up to be the adviser to the AP Airport Corporation. — Twitter

Vijayawada airport YSRC leaders' hub for airlifting blackmoney abroad, alleges TD

Parents and relatives of the girls who fell ill as a result of food poisoning staged protests at the school and the hospital, demanding that the school authorities be held accountable for the incident. — Representational Image/DC

30 girl students fall ill after consuming stale food

Chinna Jeer Swamy will be invited to perform the events and rituals with a spiritual fervour, as also the Peethadhipatis of various Peethams for the 12-day festival. — DC Image

Bhadradri temple to hold grand Pattabhishekam in 2023



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Terrorists using crowdfunding on social media to raise funds, says NIA

To a question on the inclusion of social media platform regulation in the agenda of the terror financing conference, Mr Gupta said social media platforms are being used to raise financing, funding or as crowdfunding platforms. (Photo:AFP)

‘Kisan Morcha’ to stage nationwide stir on Nov. 26

The SKM has called a meeting on December 8 in Karnal to decide the future course of the movement. (PTI File)

Gyanvapi panel plea on ‘Shivling’ rejected

Earlier this year, the ‘shivling’ was found during a video survey carried out in the complex following the orders of the lower court. (PTI)

UK offers 3,000 visas for educated Indian youth every year

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo: AP)

Bypolls: BJP ahead in four seats, TRS in Munugode after initial rounds of counting

The BJP has taken an early lead in four seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Bihar, while the ruling TRS was ahead of its rivals in Telangana's Munugode (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->