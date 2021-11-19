Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2021 Telangana ranked sec ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana ranked second best in SMART policing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANVESH REDDY
Published Nov 19, 2021, 3:02 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2021, 7:24 am IST
Almost all states scored slightly higher ratings for competency-based elements, while they figured low in values-based ones
Questions pertaining to integrity and corruption-free services received the lowest scores across states. Representational Image. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Telangana state stands second in the Indian Police Foundation’s (IPF) citizen satisfaction survey on SMART policing. It aggregated a smart index score of 8.10, nearly topping the index along with Andhra Pradesh, which scored 8.11.

The survey, with a sample size of 1,61,192, was aimed at gauging public perceptions about the quality of policing and the level of public trust in the police.

 

The citizen satisfaction survey was based on two types of indicators -- competence-based and values-based. While the competence-based indicators were gauged on scores fared in perception index of police sensitivity, strict and good behaviour, accessibility, police responsiveness, helpful and friendly policing, and technology adoption, the values-based indicators were measured on the basis of perception index of integrity and corruption-free services, fair, unbiased and lawful policing, and police accountability.

Almost all states scored slightly higher ratings for competency-based elements, while they figured low in values-based ones. Questions pertaining to integrity and corruption-free services received the lowest scores across states.

 

The idea of smart policing, articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, advocates systemic changes to transform the police to be strict and sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive, techno-savvy and trained. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar stood with scores of 5.81 and 5.74 respectively.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


