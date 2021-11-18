 LIVE !  :  The Weather department also predicted that Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely. (AP file photo) Rain updates: Extreme rainfall predicted for coastal AP, red alert in TN districts
 
Rains lash Puducherry; normal life hit

The low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has resulted in rains over parts of Tamil Nadu and Puduchery since Wednesday
 Most of the thoroughfares in Puducherry were waterlogged as a result of the heavy downpour since Wednesday night, affecting traffic movement. (Representational Image/PTI)

Puducherry: Normal life was hit in Puducherry on Thursday due to incessant rains since last night.

The low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has resulted in rains over parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puduchery since Wednesday.

 

Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday in view of the heavy rains. The Karaikal region of the Union Territory is surrounded by Nagappattinam and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu. 

Most of the thoroughfares in Puducherry were waterlogged as a result of the heavy downpour since Wednesday night, affecting traffic movement.

