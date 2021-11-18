No pressure to handover aided institutions, it's voluntary: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan affirmed on Wednesday that the merger of aided educational institutions into the government is choice-based and not mandatory.

He has asked officials to provide the best training to teachers in TTIs. There should be flawless implementation of the new education policy in the coming academic year to provide education to 9.5 lakh students under NEP, he said.

The CM held a review meeting on reforms introduced in the education sector and the NEP, and directed the officials to focus on the construction of additional classrooms at required locations to implement the NEP in the next academic year.

He reiterated that surrendering of aided schools to the state government was voluntary and the intention was to do good and help the managements, teachers and students of aided institutions by improving their prevailing conditions. “If managements hand over the institutions that they are unable to run, the government will revive them, and the names of the donors, these will be retained, safeguarding the management ideals.”

He said even the institutions that had earlier opted to surrender institutions or only teachers can reconsider their decision.

The CM advised officials to increase the efficiency of District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) institutions and said teachers should be given quality training. Officials must set up a helpline number to complain about problems vis-a-vis facilities in schools and the number should be displayed so that it would be visible to everyone in every school.

Officials should monitor the call center and take feedback from them and take appropriate action. He also instructed the officials to lay special focus on English and make use of the dictionaries given to students.

Jagan asked the officials to focus on the maintenance of toilets in schools and said regular inspections should be done. “Headmasters should focus attention on providing quality education, midday meals and other facilities. Everyday monitoring should be done. Take regular feedback on the Gorumuddha scheme from parents and students and take necessary steps in case of any problem. Collectors, JCs and officials should monitor the scheme and check the food quality.”

The CM advised officials to bring the concept of 'Learn to Learn' in the curriculum and said the concept of learning various subjects through the internet and electronic devices and teaching them to others should be taught to children.