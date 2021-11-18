Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2021 India, China to hold ...
India, China to hold border talks today

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2021, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2021, 12:22 pm IST
India and China held the 13th round of the India-China Corps Commander-level meeting last month
India conveyed that it expects the Chinese side to work towards early resolution of all the remaining issues on the LAC in eastern Ladakh. (PTI Photo)
 India conveyed that it expects the Chinese side to work towards early resolution of all the remaining issues on the LAC in eastern Ladakh. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India and China will hold discussions over pending border issues today. The talks will be held under Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

Three major friction points had emerged between the two countries including both the banks of Pangong lake, Gogra heights and the Hot Springs area following Chinese build up along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

 

Through multiple rounds of talks, both sides have resolved issues involving Pangong Tso and Gogra heights friction points as troops have disengaged from there.

India and China held the 13th round of the India-China Corps Commander-level meeting last month.

India conveyed that it expects the Chinese side to work towards early resolution of all the remaining issues on the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

...
