Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2021 Extreme rainfall pre ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Extreme rainfall predicted for coastal AP, very heavy rains in TN in next 24 hours

ANI
Published Nov 18, 2021, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2021, 12:18 pm IST
Intense rainfall has begun over coastal Tamil Nadu since early hours of today
The Weather department also predicted that Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely. (AP file photo)
 The Weather department also predicted that Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely. (AP file photo)

Chennai: The Indian Meteorological Department predicted on Thursday morning that the coastal region of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in the southern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh-- Rayalaseema and adjoining areas of north Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours.

"Intense rainfall has begun over coastal Tamil Nadu since early hours of today"  IMD tweeted.

 

The Low-Pressure Area (LPA) over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay now lies as a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay off north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts, IMD informed.

"It is very likely to intensify into a Depression during the next 12 hours," said IMD.
The Weather department also predicted that Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

 

"As Rough to Very Rough Sea conditions are also very likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts, Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas till 19th November morning," said IMD in an official statement.

...
Tags: imd alert, extreme rainfall, tamil nadu rains, coastal andhra pradesh
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases has been below 20,000 for 41 straight days. (AFP file photo)

COVID-19: India records 11,919 fresh cases, 470 more fatalities

India conveyed that it expects the Chinese side to work towards early resolution of all the remaining issues on the LAC in eastern Ladakh. (PTI Photo)

India, China to hold border talks today

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)

Parkings on side of road slows traffic flow at Abids

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)

Cars crammed in Sindhi Colony, Rani Gunj



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

No regard for parking rules outside wine outlets in Hyderabad

Pedestrians have to walk on the road as two-wheelers are parked on foot path at Banjara Hills road no.1 on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

Parking violations continue in spite of stringent norms

Cars parked on roadside near BasavaTarakam hospital at road no.10 Banjara Hills on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

Parkings on side of road slows traffic flow at Abids

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

Cars crammed in Sindhi Colony, Rani Gunj

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, China to hold border talks today

India conveyed that it expects the Chinese side to work towards early resolution of all the remaining issues on the LAC in eastern Ladakh. (PTI Photo)

Ensure cryptocurrency does not end in wrong hands: PM to democratic nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Pak enacts law to give Kulbhushan right to file review appeal against his conviction

Jadhav, a 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. (PTI file photo)

ISRO case: Kerala HC dismisses plea claiming Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe

Kerala High Court (PTI)

Lashkar-e-Tayyaba commander among 5 militants killed in J&K gunfights

A report from Baramulla said that two CRPF jawans and two civilians were injured in a grenade attack on a police party in Palhalan township. Representational Image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->