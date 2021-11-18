Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2021 Ensure cryptocurrenc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ensure cryptocurrency does not end in wrong hands: PM to democratic nations

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2021, 10:37 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2021, 12:15 pm IST
Modi said India is building the world's most extensive public information infrastructure
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged all democratic nations to work together to ensure that cryptocurrency does not end up in the wrong hands, cautioning that it can spoil the youth.

In a virtual address at the Sydney Dialogue, he said the digital age is changing everything as it has redefined politics, economies and societies and has raised new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, rights and security.

 

Giving an overview of India's approach to new technologies, Modi said the country is investing in developing indigenous capabilities in diverse areas including in 5G and 6G for the telecom sector.

The prime minister said India uses data as a source of empowerment of people and that the country has unmatched experience in doing this in a democratic framework with strong guarantees of individual rights.

"It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in wrong hands, which can spoil our youth," he said referring to cryptocurrency.

 

Modi said India is building the world's most extensive public information infrastructure and that over 1.3 billion Indians have a unique digital identity.

"The greatest product of technology today is data. In India, we have created a robust framework of data protection, privacy and security. And, at the same time, we use data as a source of empowerment of people," he said.

He said India is on its way to connecting 600,000 villages with broadband.

Referring to the strategic cooperation between India and Australia, he said it is a force of good for region and world. 

 

...
Tags: crypto currency, prime minister narender modi, digital india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


