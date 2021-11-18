Efforts on to make Dharani user-friendly: Harish

Finance minister T. Harish Rao asked officials to launch more modules and options on Dharani to make the portal more user-friendly and to resolve the issues being faced by people during property registrations on the portal. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Finance minister T. Harish Rao on Wednesday said the state government had been addressing grievances and complaints raised by the people on Dharani portal in an expeditious manner.

Harish Rao chaired the Cabinet sub-committee meeting to review the progress of Dharani portal and to discuss the measures to be taken to make the portal more user-friendly. The meeting was attended by Cabinet sub-committee members including ministers G. Jagadish Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, V. Prashanth Reddy and the officials of departments concerned.

"As many as 98,049 applications were received on Dharani portal which pertain to the 'list of prohibited properties'. Of them, 82,472 have been resolved so far. Over 10 lakh property registrations were done on Dharani within a year of its launch indicating the huge success of the portal. Dharani, the brainchild of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, will remain in history as a milestone in land administration and management of land records," Harish said.

He asked officials to launch more modules and options on Dharani to make the portal more user-friendly and to resolve the issues being faced by people during property registrations on the portal.

Officials informed the ministers that several new modules and options were launched on Dharani since its launch last year to make it more user-friendly but due to lack of awareness among people, revenue staff and Mee Seva operators, there was a delay in resolution of complaints.

The Cabinet sub-committee asked officials to conduct awareness and training programmes on Dharani modules and options to officials and staff of revenue department, stamps and registration department and Mee Seva operators in all the districts. They also asked collectors to attend zilla parishad and municipal meetings to create awareness on Dharani options and modules among ZPTCs, MPTCs, corporators, councillors and officials by giving power-point presentations.

The committee also instructed officials to set up Dharani help desks at all collector offices to enable people to file their grievances and seek redressal.