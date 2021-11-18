 LIVE !  :  The Weather department also predicted that Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely. (AP file photo) Rain updates: Extreme rainfall predicted for coastal AP, red alert in TN districts
 
Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2021 AIADMK urges TN govt ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK urges TN govt to continue Pongal cash bonanza for ration card holders

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2021, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2021, 4:00 pm IST
On Wednesday, the State government announced the Pongal gift hampers for 2.15 crore ration rice card holders at an outlay of Rs 1,088 crore
The gift bag comprises of 20 items including raw rice, jaggery, cashew, raisins, cardamom, moong dal and ghee for preparing the sweet pongal. (Representational Image: DC)
 The gift bag comprises of 20 items including raw rice, jaggery, cashew, raisins, cardamom, moong dal and ghee for preparing the sweet pongal. (Representational Image: DC)

Chennai: The opposition AIADMK on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to continue the Pongal cash gift of Rs 2,500, implemented by the party when it was in power, in the interest and well-being of the ration card holders in the State.

The DMK government's Wednesday announcement on Pongal gift hampers for the family ration card holders, scrapping the cash gift has disappointed the poor, during this pandemic times, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam claimed. "People, particularly the poor, expect the State government to provide them the much needed relief this Pongal (harvest festival in mid-January)," he said. They want the government to continue the scheme as a panacea since the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the Coronavirus caused loss of livelihood to many, the AIADMK leader contended.

 

"They want the government to provide the sum along with the gift hamper as life is returning to normalcy following the relaxation of restrictions," the former Chief Minister said in a statement here.

He said the AIADMK had enhanced the cash bonanza to Rs 2,500 this year from Rs 1,000 in the previous year for the benefit of the rice card holders in the State. Accordingly, a government order was passed allocating Rs 5,604 crore. "But the present announcement has reduced the scheme to a mere Rs 1,088 crore initiative to dole out only the hampers while dispensing with the cash gift implemented by the then AIADMK government," Panneerselvam said.

 

Apart from cash, the Pongal gift bag distributed during the AIADMK regime contained one kg rice, one kg sugar, 20 grams of cashew and raisins each, five grams of cardamom and a sugarcane.

On Wednesday, the State government announced the Pongal gift hampers for 2.15 crore ration rice card holders at an outlay of Rs 1,088 crore. It comprises 20 items including raw rice, jaggery, cashew, raisins, cardamom, moong dal and ghee for preparing the sweet pongal. Besides, it contains turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder, mustard, jeera, pepper, tamarind, Bengal gram, urad dal, rava, wheat flour, salt and a cloth bag.

 

"I urge Chief Minister M K Stalin to immediately intervene and take appropriate steps to provide the Pongal cash of Rs 2,500 along with the gift hampers for the sake of the poor," Panneerselvam said.

...
Tags: aiadmk, pongal gifts, pongal, dmk government
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

According to party sources, the Yatre will focus on strengthening the organistion, also keeping in mind the upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat polls and 2023 assembly polls. (Twitter)

Karnataka: BJP begins 'Janaswaraj Yatre' ahead of announcing candidates for MLC polls

Leaders and workers of J&K People's Conference hold placards and shout slogans during a protest demanding a probe into the killings of civilians Altaf Ahmad Bhat & Mudasir Gul and the return of their bodies, in Srinagar, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (PTI)

J&K administration orders magisterial probe into Hyderpora encounter in Srinagar

A Bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi set aside the controversial Bombay High Court judgment that held that groping a minor's breast without

Skin-to-skin contact not essential for POCSO offence: Supreme Court

The National Investigation Agency. (Twitter Photo)

NIA conducts searches at 14 locations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

DC Cares | No regard for parking rules outside wine outlets in Hyderabad

Pedestrians have to walk on the road as two-wheelers are parked on foot path at Banjara Hills road no.1 on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parking violations continue in spite of stringent norms

Cars parked on roadside near BasavaTarakam hospital at road no.10 Banjara Hills on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parkings on side of road slows traffic flow at Abids

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Cars crammed in Sindhi Colony, Rani Gunj

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K administration orders magisterial probe into Hyderpora encounter in Srinagar

Leaders and workers of J&K People's Conference hold placards and shout slogans during a protest demanding a probe into the killings of civilians Altaf Ahmad Bhat & Mudasir Gul and the return of their bodies, in Srinagar, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (PTI)

Skin-to-skin contact not essential for POCSO offence: Supreme Court

A Bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi set aside the controversial Bombay High Court judgment that held that groping a minor's breast without

Rains lash Puducherry; normal life hit

Most of the thoroughfares in Puducherry were waterlogged as a result of the heavy downpour since Wednesday night, affecting traffic movement. (Representational Image/PTI)

KCR to PM Modi: Direct FCI to set rice collection target

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

India, China to hold border talks today

India conveyed that it expects the Chinese side to work towards early resolution of all the remaining issues on the LAC in eastern Ladakh. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->