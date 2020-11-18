The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2020 Vijayanagara to beco ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vijayanagara to become Karnataka's 31st district, cabinet gives in-principle nod

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2020, 5:43 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2020, 5:43 pm IST
The government's plan to create Vijayanagara district had earlier run into opposition, especially from within the ruling BJP
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (PTI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (PTI)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday gave in principle approval for the creation of Vijayanagara as the state's 31st district, carving it out from the mine-rich Ballari.

"After informal discussions we have taken a decision for the creation of Vijayanagara district. All the details in this regard will be shared after the next cabinet meeting," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

 

The cabinet has in principle agreed for the creation of Vijayanagara district, he told reporters here.

Minister for Forest and Ballari district in-charge Anand Singh, who anchored the efforts for the new district, said the demand for it was long-standing.

"It was an aspiration to have a separate district that included the then capital of a Hindu empire (Vijayanagara empire) Hampi. Today our Chief Minister and all the cabinet colleagues have discussed it seriously and have given approval to it," he said.

The dream of the people from western taluks of the Ballari district had been fulfilled, Singh said.

 

The decision has been arrived at by ensuring that none was hurt and by taking everyone into confidence, after discussions with senior leaders and legislators from Ballari district including Minister B Sriramulu, he added.

The government's plan to create Vijayanagara district had earlier run into opposition, especially from within the ruling BJP, including Sriramulu, MLAs Somashekar Reddy and Karunakara Reddy.

As consensus eluded meetings held in this regard in October 2019, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had deferred a decision on this.

 

Singh, one of the 17 disqualified MLAs whose rebellion led to the fall of the previous H D Kumaraswamy government, had cited the demand for a separate Vijayanagara district as one of the reasons for his resignation from Congress.

He subsequently joined BJP and won from Vijayanagara seat on the party ticket.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Sriramulu, who hails from Ballari, said, there were a lot of confusions regarding the bifurcation of Ballari district.

"The demand for Vijayanagara district is a long standing one, as the place has a lot of history. With efforts from all of us including Anand Singh things have moved further. It was informally discussed in the cabinet and the government will take a final decision," he said.

 

Ballari, which is also politically significant, comprises nine assembly segments of which the Congress had won five and the BJP four in the 2018 polls.

In a note written to the Chief Secretary in September last year, Yediyurappa had said keeping public and administrative interest in mind, it was necessary to create the new district with six out of 11 taluks in Ballari district with Hosapet as its headquarters.

Noting that some parts of the Ballari district were about 200 km away from the present headquarters, the Chief Minister had then said it was causing inconvenience to farmers, poor, labourers and common people.

 

...
Tags: vijayanagar district, karnataka new district, bellari, anand singh
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Mangled remains of a mini-truck after it rammed into another truck, on the outskirts of Vadodara, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured in the mishap. (PTI)

11 killed, 16 injured in truck crash near Vadodara; PM Modi condoles deaths

Congress leader A. K. Antony.

Senior Congress leader A K Antony tests positive for COVID-19

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and opposition leader M K Stalin. (PTI)

DMK continues to reorganise party units ahead of 2021 polls

Telugu poet and writer Varavara Rao. (DC Image)

Maharashtra govt agrees to shift Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital as 'special case'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi dials US President-elect Joe Biden, vows to strengthen bilateral ties

PM Narendra Modi with then Vice President Joe Biden

As COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal seeks to impose localised 'lockdown'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Madhya Pradesh Assembly to bring 'love jihad' law, make it non-bailable offence

Members of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh take pledge against Love Jihad. (PTI)

SC dismisses plea for waiver of exam fees for class 10, 12 CBSE students

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Malabar 2020: Navy's aircraft carrier Vikramaditya to participate in naval exercise

USS Nimitz (CVN 68)as it leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and the US Navy in the Bay of Bengal as part of Exercise Malabar 2017. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham