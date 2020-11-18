The Indian Premier League 2020

Senior Congress leader A K Antony tests positive for COVID-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Nov 18, 2020, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2020, 6:22 pm IST
Antony was under observation at home after his wife Elizabeth Antony tested positive earlier
Kochi: Former Union minister for Defence and senior Congress leader A.K Antony has tested COVID-19 positive. His son Anil K Antony shared the news through social media.

“My dad AK Antony has also tested positive for COVID19. Both my parents are + will be admitted today. Do keep us in your thoughts and prayers,” he said in a Facebook post.

 

A.K Antony was under observation at home after his wife Elizabeth Antony tested positive earlier.

Another senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was recently admitted to hospital a few weeks after tested positive for the virus on October 1. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon and his condition is stable, according to reports. 

