Senior Congress leader A K Antony tests positive for COVID-19

Kochi: Former Union minister for Defence and senior Congress leader A.K Antony has tested COVID-19 positive. His son Anil K Antony shared the news through social media.

“My dad AK Antony has also tested positive for COVID19. Both my parents are + will be admitted today. Do keep us in your thoughts and prayers,” he said in a Facebook post.

A.K Antony was under observation at home after his wife Elizabeth Antony tested positive earlier.

Another senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was recently admitted to hospital a few weeks after tested positive for the virus on October 1. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon and his condition is stable, according to reports.