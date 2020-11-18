The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2020 Five deaths, 948 new ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Five deaths, 948 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2020, 11:28 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2020, 11:28 am IST
The recovery rate in the state rose further to 94.42 per cent, while it was 93.5 per cent in the country, the government bulletin said
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. (AP)
 A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 948 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.59 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,415 with five more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 154 of the 948 fresh cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 83, Rangareddy 76 and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on November 17.

 

The bulletin said 42,433 samples were tested on November 17. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 49.72 lakh.The samples tested per million population was 1.33 lakh, it said.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2.45 lakh, while 13,068 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 94.42 per cent, while it was 93.5 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent and 1.5 per cent at the national level.

...
Tags: telangana covid update, telangana covid cases, ghmc covid cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission to conduct panchayat poll in Feb., 2021

IUML MLA Ebrahim Kunju. (DC Image by Arunchandra Bose)

IUML MLA Ebrahim Kunju arrested in Palarivattom flyover scam

All India Majlis-e-Inquilab-e-Millat Party offers to abbreviate the party name as AIMIM(Inquilab).

Reconsider stand on application of All India Majlis-e-Inquilab-e-Millat party: Court

. The court disposed of the matter after recording the submissions made by the Peetham counsel.

Swaroopanandendra Saraswati withdraws his request to extend temple courtesies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

As COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal seeks to impose localised 'lockdown'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Madhya Pradesh Assembly to bring 'love jihad' law, make it non-bailable offence

Members of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh take pledge against Love Jihad. (PTI)

SC dismisses plea for waiver of exam fees for class 10, 12 CBSE students

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Malabar 2020: Navy's aircraft carrier Vikramaditya to participate in naval exercise

USS Nimitz (CVN 68)as it leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and the US Navy in the Bay of Bengal as part of Exercise Malabar 2017. (AFP)

Manipur CM Biren Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham