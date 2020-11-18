Container truck rams into car carrying Khushbu Sundar, actor unhurt

Chennai: A container truck on Wednesday rammed into a car in which actor-politician Khushbu Sundar was travelling to take part in her party, BJP organised 'Vel Yatra' in Cuddalore and she escaped unhurt.

Sundar was on her way to to take part in the 'Yatra,' that has been banned by the Tamil Nadu government, when the truck hit the car near Melmaruvathur, about 97 km from here, damaging the vehicle.

On her twitter handle, Sundar said, "Met with an accident near Melmaruvathur..a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God's grace I am safe."

The actor, who recently joined the saffron party clarified that the container truck rammed into her vehicle when her car was proceeding on the right lane of the highway.

The container truck 'came from nowhere' and rammed into her car, she said adding police are investigating the mishap and questioning the driver to rule out any foul play.

"#LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen," she added.

Assuring her fans and party workers that she is safe, Sundar said she was continuing her journey towards Cuddalore about 189 km from here.

Police could not be contacted immediately on the matter.

Days ago, when she tried to visit Cuddalore for the yatra, Sundar was detained by police near here.