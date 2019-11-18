Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2019 Two workers killed i ...
Two workers killed in chemical factory explosion in Hyderabad

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2019, 9:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 9:20 pm IST
The deceased workers hailed from Bihar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Balanagar K Purushotham said.
The explosion occurred at Jeevika Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, police sources said. (Photo: ANI)
 The explosion occurred at Jeevika Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, police sources said. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Two workers died and four others sustained minor injuries in an explosion at a chemical factory here on Monday, police said.

The deceased workers hailed from Bihar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Balanagar K Purushotham said.

 

The explosion occurred at Jeevika Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, police sources said.

"We are yet to get the report as to what caused the explosion," Purushotham said.

The fire was brought under control and a case will be slapped against the management for negligence, he added.

 

...
Tags: workers died, chemical factory explosion, hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


