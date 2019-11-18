Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2019 'Skies clear, n ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Skies clear, no need to reimplement odd-even scheme,' says Delhi CM Kejriwal

PTI/ANI
Published Nov 18, 2019, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
Kejriwal also replied to Ram Vilas Paswan on the recent study of low quality drinking water.
Commenting on the bad quality of tap water in the city, Kejriwal said, "Any city's water quality cannot be judged on basis of 11 samples." (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Commenting on the bad quality of tap water in the city, Kejriwal said, "Any city's water quality cannot be judged on basis of 11 samples." (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that there is currently no need to reimplement odd-even scheme in the pollution-hit city.

''The sky is clear now, so there is no need of it,'' Kejriwal said.

 

Commenting on the bad quality of tap water in the city, Kejriwal said, "Any city's water quality cannot be judged on basis of 11 samples."

Replying to Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, who on Sunday had said that tap water in Delhi is not safe for drinking, Kejriwal said, "Moreover, Ram Vilas Paswan ji isn't disclosing where were samples taken from. I'll take 5 samples from each ward of Delhi, get it checked and put data in public."

A study by the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry found that the samples collected from Mumbai are compliant with the Indian standards for drinking water.

However, other metro cities -- Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, failed in almost 10 out of 11 quality parameters tested by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which is under the aegis of the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

''In the first phase, the BIS had found all the 11 samples drawn from Delhi did not comply with the quality norm and the piped water was not safe for drinking purpose,'' Paswan had said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: arvind kejriwal, odd-even scheme, bis, ministry of consumer affairs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in Delhi were stopped near campus soon after they began marching towards the Parliament on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

JNU students stopped by cops during march to Parliament

The judge also referred to a previous 2017 order of the high court in the case of Tandon versus the ED in which it was observed that

INX Media: ED moves HC seeking rectification of error in Chidambaram's bail order

Sharad Pawar, who arrived in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi, made a cryptic statement on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'BJP-Sena should choose their path,' Pawar's strange reply on Maha govt

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Sunday criticised the Supreme Court's judgment in the Ayodhya issue, but said the Muslim community should accept it. Sinha was speaking at the Mumbai Lit Fest. (Photo: File)

SC's Ayodhya verdict faulty but Muslims must move on: Yashwant Sinha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Fan says 'I love you' to Ranveer Singh but wifey Deepika Padukone intervenes; watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

An updated “No Profile Picture” image is one of many changes coming soon to WhatsApp.
 

This real-life Iron Man built his own jet-powered flying suit, broke his own record

Richard went on to perfect his design, and his new flying suit absolutely crushed his own previous record. (Photo: TheChive)
 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
 

It was awkward position to be in: Joaquin Phoenix on not addressing 'Joker' violence

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

JNU students stopped by cops during march to Parliament

Hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in Delhi were stopped near campus soon after they began marching towards the Parliament on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

INX Media: ED moves HC seeking rectification of error in Chidambaram's bail order

The judge also referred to a previous 2017 order of the high court in the case of Tandon versus the ED in which it was observed that

K'taka: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait attacked with knife, accused in custody

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway. (Photo: FIle)

Muslim Board can't file review petition: Hindu Mahasabha lawyer on Ayodhya verdict

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is not a party to the Ayodhya land dispute case and so does not have the right to file a review petition, said Varun Sinha, lawyer of the All India Hindu Mahasabha. (Photo: File)

Delhi gets sigh of relief as air quality improves to 'moderate' category

After being submerged under thick smog in the last few days, the quality of air in the national capital region has moved from
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham