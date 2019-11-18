Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2019 Sabarimala Ayyappa t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple receives over Rs 3.30 crore as revenue on opening day

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2019, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 6:25 pm IST
The TDB, which administers the shrine, and the temple itself suffered huge loss last season due to the protests by the right-wing outfits.
Over 70,000 devotees have offered prayers at the hill shrine since the temple opened on November 16 evening for the two-month long Mandala-Makkarvilakku puja. (Photo: File)
 Over 70,000 devotees have offered prayers at the hill shrine since the temple opened on November 16 evening for the two-month long Mandala-Makkarvilakku puja. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala: The Lord Ayyappa temple here received over Rs 3.30 crore as revenue on the first day when it opened on Saturday as compared to the Rs 1.28 crore last season which was marred by protests by a section of devotees and right-wing outfits over the women's entry issue.

Over 70,000 devotees have offered prayers at the hill shrine since the temple opened on November 16 evening for the two-month long Mandala-Makkarvilakku puja.

 

Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu on Monday said there was an increase of over 50 per cent in the revenue when compared to last year and the pilgrimage season this year has been going well. "There is a huge increase in the number of devotees this year. We got Rs 3.32 crore revenue on the first day compared to Rs 1.28 crore last year. The devotees who visited this year are satisfied with the facilities we have arranged," Vasu told the media.

Unlike last year when the temple complex witnessed violent protests after the state government decided to implement the September 28, 2018 verdict of the apex court allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine, this year the devotees expressed happiness as there were no restrictions.

Vasu also said 'Annadanam' for around 40,000 people have been arranged. Annadanam is offering of food for the devotees. "We have stored enough drinking water to cater to the needs of the devotees.

We aim to make Sabarimala plastic free pilgrim centre. We have started a campaign to avoid plastic from the irumudikettu (sacred bundle containing offerings to Ayyappa)," Vasu said.

 Though the apex court did not stay its September 2018 order allowing entry of women into the Ayyappa temple, the LDF government in Kerala this time said the shrine was not a ground for activism and made it clear it would not encourage women who want to visit the temple for publicity.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had on November 14 in a 3:2 verdict decided to refer to a larger bench to re-examine religious issues including those arising out of its 2018 verdict lifting a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age visiting the shrine.

 The TDB, which administers the shrine, and the temple itself suffered huge loss last season due to the protests by the right-wing outfits. The shrine and adjacent areas, including Pamba and Nilackal, were on high-alert last year due to the Supreme Court order on women's entry.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: lord ayyappa temple, sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Special Judge Sandeep Yadav extended the ED custody of both the accused till November 23 on a plea moved by agency's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana. (Photo: PTI)

RFL case: Court extends ED custody of ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh

The CAB, 2019 is expected to be introduced in the winter session of Parliament, which began today, as the previous one had lapsed as it was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha after being passed by Lok Sabha on January 8. (Photo: File)

CAB another trap like NRC to make legal citizens refugees: Mamata slams BJP

Ahead of his meeting with Gandhi, Pawar said all political parties seeking to stake claim in forming the government in Maharashtra have to

'Shiv Sena wasn't discussed': Pawar after meeting Sonia

'I know the meeting was very important but I was contractually bound. I had signed the contract in January and I joined politics in April. Due to contractual obligation, I had to go for the commentary. On 11th November I received the mail and on the same day, I had informed them the reason for not attending the meeting,' Gambhir said. (Photo: ANI)

'My kids stay in Delhi too,' Gambhir hits out at AAP over 'missing' posters, trolling



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Fan says 'I love you' to Ranveer Singh but wifey Deepika Padukone intervenes; watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

An updated “No Profile Picture” image is one of many changes coming soon to WhatsApp.
 

This real-life Iron Man built his own jet-powered flying suit, broke his own record

Richard went on to perfect his design, and his new flying suit absolutely crushed his own previous record. (Photo: TheChive)
 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CAB another trap like NRC to make legal citizens refugees: Mamata slams BJP

The CAB, 2019 is expected to be introduced in the winter session of Parliament, which began today, as the previous one had lapsed as it was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha after being passed by Lok Sabha on January 8. (Photo: File)

Pawar holds talks with Sonia on govt formation in Maharashtra

Ahead of his meeting with Gandhi, Pawar said all political parties seeking to stake claim in forming the government in Maharashtra have to

'My kids stay in Delhi too,' Gambhir hits out at AAP over 'missing' posters, trolling

'I know the meeting was very important but I was contractually bound. I had signed the contract in January and I joined politics in April. Due to contractual obligation, I had to go for the commentary. On 11th November I received the mail and on the same day, I had informed them the reason for not attending the meeting,' Gambhir said. (Photo: ANI)

Fathima Latheef suicide case: TN students sit on hunger strike demanding fair probe

Fathima was staying at the Sarayu hostel in the campus. Following the incident, the police, in its primary investigation, had revealed that Fathima was staying away from her family for the first time and had scored poorly in her internal exam. (Photo: ANI)

Indian forces must withdraw from Kalapani: Nepal PM; 'Map accurate,' says MEA

Three days ago in an all-party meeting called by Oli, participants including former prime ministers and ex-foreign ministers, asked him to take up the issue with India immediately. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham