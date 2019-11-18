Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2019 N Uttam Kumar Reddy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

N Uttam Kumar Reddy tells High court to order CBI probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 18, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 2:41 am IST
He announced that the Congress would support the ‘Sadak Bandh’ of the RTC JAC on Tuesday.
TPCC chief and MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy Address a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. EX MP V. Hanumantha Rao is also seen. (Photo: DC)
 TPCC chief and MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy Address a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. EX MP V. Hanumantha Rao is also seen. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Slamming principal secretary (transport) Sunil Sharma for telling the High Court that the RTC employee unions had colluded with Opposition parties to topple the government, state Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy urged Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan to take cognizance of the matter and order a CBI inquiry or an independent probe into the allegations and unravel the truth.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Mr Reddy said the High Court must inquire at whose instance the IAS officer had levelled such serious allegations. Mr Reddy, member of the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda, said that the Congress would raise the issue in Parliament and take up the issue with the department of personnel and training.

 

He strongly condemned the affidavit of Mr Sharma and said, “If his allegations are true, then all Opposition leaders should be arrested and jailed. If he is wrong, then he must be immediately dismissed from service for furnishing false information in the court,” Mr Reddy said.

The TPCC chief said that the TRS government had resorted to falsehoods by submitting wrong and misleading information before the High Court on the RTC issue multiple times. He said even the High Court had remarked that it had never seen officials lying so much before the court.

Mr Reddy said the allegations by the senior IAS officer have put the credibility of the High Court at stake and the Chief Justice must order a probe to know the truth.

He ridiculed the allegation of Opposition parties trying to topple the TRS government. He said it was the TRS which engineered defection of 12 MLAs to deny the Congress the status of main Opposition party.

The TPCC chief said the RTC employees had worked in September and they should be immediately paid for it. He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was treating Telangana state as his personal jagir (fiefdom).

Mr Reddy said the RTC was among the biggest such institutions in the world with huge assets and it should not be judged from the perspective of profit and loss. He said there were nearly 55,000 employees of the RTC at the time of state formation. Nearly 7,000 jobs were lost after the TRS came to power and now the state government wants to completely shut down the institution, he said. Calling Mr Rao the “most inhuman CM”, Mr Reddy said that the Chief Minister did not react even after the death of 24 employees in the last 40 days.

He said the Andhra Pradesh government, which was facing financial problems, was merging the RTC but Telangana state, which had claimed to be the richest in the country, was not willing to help the RTC. He reminded that even the Congress in its 2018 Assembly election manifesto had promised the merger of the RTC and the government and treat its employees on par with state staff.

Accusing Mr Rao of taking unilateral decisions, the TPCC chief demanded that the state government convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

He announced that the Congress would support the ‘Sadak Bandh’ of the RTC JAC on Tuesday, and the party would extend its cooperation till the RTC workers get justice.

...
Tags: rtc employee, n. uttam kumar reddy, chief justice raghavendra singh chauhan, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Security personnel stand guard near the election commission office in Colombo on Sunday, before the arrival of President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (AFP)

Engaging Rajapaksa brothers will be India’s best bet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi congratulates Gotabaya Rajapaksa on win, invites him to visit India

Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

Maharashtra crisis: Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia Gandhi today

TSRTC JAC leader Ashwathama Reddy who was on an hunger strike at his residence being forcibly lifted before being arrested by the cops on Sunday.

TSRTC JAC leaders’ fast forcibly broken



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
 

It was awkward position to be in: Joaquin Phoenix on not addressing 'Joker' violence

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

Malicious WhatsApp videos threaten both Android and iOS users

A good practice to follow is to keep automatic-downloading turned off. Since malware can now be disguised as both pictures and videos, not having these files in your phone’s local storage is the ultimate precaution.
 

No entry to space for IAF test pilots with bad teeth: Report

Sixty air force test pilots applied to become Gatcans or Gaganaut candidates for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission. (Photo: Indian Air Force)
 

Australian man wrestles with 'cunning' crocodile, sticks thumb into his eye, escape

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

139 mm rain recorded in Coonoor

The rains created a scare to the hill residents. The rocking rains began to flood the low-lying areas in Coonoor town.

Now, dedicated Fastag lane at Hyderabad Airport

Non-FASTag vehicles will be able to continue using the existing parking system.

India is in need of Buddhism: G Jagadish Reddy

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Well-meaning youth stabbed

The inspector said that based on the complaint of the victim’s brother, a case of murder was registered.

4 slow lorises seized in Hyderabad

A slow loris that was seized in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham