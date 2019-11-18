Muslim Board can't file review petition: Hindu Mahasabha lawyer on Ayodhya verdict

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is not a party to the Ayodhya land dispute case and so does not have the right to file a review petition, said Varun Sinha, lawyer of the All India Hindu Mahasabha. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is not a party to the Ayodhya land dispute case and so does not have the right to file a review petition, said Varun Sinha, lawyer of the All India Hindu Mahasabha.

"AIMPLB is not a party to this litigation. It is the Sunni Waqf board that has to take the call to file a review petition. Only the parties in the matter can file a review petition in the Supreme Court," Sinha said on Sunday.

"The Supreme Court has examined each and every aspect of the matter and come to a conclusion that Muslims have not been able to establish their exclusive possession to that disputed site and structure," Sinha said.

Sinha said he is unable to understand how AIMPLB is going to find an error in the judgement, which was passed by the top court under Article 142 of the Constitution.

The AIMPLB on Sunday announced that it wants to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, while declining to accept the five acres of land.

The top court ordered the central government to set up a trust and hand over the site to it for construction of a temple, while also directing that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya be allotted for the construction of the mosque.

