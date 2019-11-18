Maharashtra crisis: Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia Gandhi today

Pune: The NCP has said that its supremo Sharad Pawar will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday to discuss the government formation in Maharashtra.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik made the announcement on Sunday evening after a meeting of the party’s core committee at Pawar’s residence here.

Malik said that the core committee was of the view that the current President’s rule in Maharashtra should end,and an “alternative government” should be formed.

The NCP is in talks with its ally Congress for a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena, after the Sena’s alliance with the BJP fell apart over the Chief Minister’s post.