Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2019 Maharashtra crisis: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra crisis: Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia Gandhi today

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2019, 2:15 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 2:15 am IST
The NCP is in talks with its ally Congress for a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena.
Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.
 Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

Pune: The NCP has said that its supremo Sharad Pawar will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday to discuss the government formation in Maharashtra.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik made the announcement on Sunday evening after a meeting of the party’s core committee at Pawar’s residence here.

 

Malik said that the core committee was of the view that the current President’s rule in Maharashtra should end,and an “alternative government” should be formed.

The NCP is in talks with its ally Congress for a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena, after the Sena’s alliance with the BJP fell apart over the Chief Minister’s post.

...
Tags: sharad pawar, sonia gandhi


Latest From Nation

Security personnel stand guard near the election commission office in Colombo on Sunday, before the arrival of President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (AFP)

Engaging Rajapaksa brothers will be India’s best bet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi congratulates Gotabaya Rajapaksa on win, invites him to visit India

TSRTC JAC leader Ashwathama Reddy who was on an hunger strike at his residence being forcibly lifted before being arrested by the cops on Sunday.

TSRTC JAC leaders’ fast forcibly broken

As per official communication shared by ground forces, official sources said, “Small red and white light emitting drones” were seen flying near the camp in Kistaram and Pallodi last month at least four times in three days.

Naxals fly drones in Bastar, shoot-at-sight ordered



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
 

It was awkward position to be in: Joaquin Phoenix on not addressing 'Joker' violence

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

Malicious WhatsApp videos threaten both Android and iOS users

A good practice to follow is to keep automatic-downloading turned off. Since malware can now be disguised as both pictures and videos, not having these files in your phone’s local storage is the ultimate precaution.
 

No entry to space for IAF test pilots with bad teeth: Report

Sixty air force test pilots applied to become Gatcans or Gaganaut candidates for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission. (Photo: Indian Air Force)
 

Australian man wrestles with 'cunning' crocodile, sticks thumb into his eye, escape

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

N Uttam Kumar Reddy tells High court to order CBI probe

TPCC chief and MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy Address a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. EX MP V. Hanumantha Rao is also seen. (Photo: DC)

139 mm rain recorded in Coonoor

The rains created a scare to the hill residents. The rocking rains began to flood the low-lying areas in Coonoor town.

Now, dedicated Fastag lane at Hyderabad Airport

Non-FASTag vehicles will be able to continue using the existing parking system.

India is in need of Buddhism: G Jagadish Reddy

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Well-meaning youth stabbed

The inspector said that based on the complaint of the victim’s brother, a case of murder was registered.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham