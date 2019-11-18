Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2019 K'taka: Congres ...
K'taka: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait attacked with knife, accused in custody

ANI
Published Nov 18, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 11:46 am IST
The MLA was rushed to a hospital and the attacker has been taken into police custody.
The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway. (Photo: FIle)
 The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Mysuru: Karnataka Congress legislator Tanveer Sait was allegedly attacked with a knife by a man at an event here.

The incident took place on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Farhan.

 

The MLA was rushed to a hospital and the attacker has been taken into police custody.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Sait is an MLA from Mysuru's Narasimharaja assembly constituency.

 

...
Tags: tanveer sait, knife attack
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


