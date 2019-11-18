K'taka: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait attacked with knife, accused in custody

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway. (Photo: FIle)

Mysuru: Karnataka Congress legislator Tanveer Sait was allegedly attacked with a knife by a man at an event here.

The incident took place on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Farhan.

The MLA was rushed to a hospital and the attacker has been taken into police custody.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Sait is an MLA from Mysuru's Narasimharaja assembly constituency.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.