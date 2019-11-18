Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2019 Justice Sharad Arvin ...
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde to take oath as 47th CJI today

ANI
Published Nov 18, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Justice Bobde was elevated to the bench of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000, as an Additional Judge.
 Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will on Monday sworn-in as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI). (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will on Monday sworn-in as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI).

He will succeed Justice Ranjan Gogoi who retired on November 17 after remaining in office for over 13 months.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office of Chief Justice of India to Justice Bobde at 9.30 am.

Justice Bobde was born in 1956 at Nagpur, Maharashtra and obtained his B.A. and LL.B. degrees from Nagpur University.

He enrolled on the rolls of the Bar Council of Maharashtra in 1978. He practised law at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court with appearances at Bombay before the Principal Seat and before the Supreme Court for over 21 years. He was designated as a senior advocate in 1998.

Justice Bobde was elevated to the bench of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000, as an Additional Judge. He was sworn in as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 16, 2012.

He was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on April 12, 2013.

Justice Bobde will retire as CJI on April 23, 2021.

...
