G Kishan Reddy: No plan to make Hyderabad India’s 2nd capital

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the BJP government will work on terrorism with zero tolerance.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the BJP government will place its agenda before the people in the Winter Session of Parliament which starts on Monday. He said the government will take up discussions on the health and education systems and the linking of rivers. The minister said that providing tap water to every household and improving the basic infrastructure in and health and education are the priorities of the Union government. Mr Reddy claimed that with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, peace prevails in the Valley.

Referring to the demand of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government to accord national status to the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, he said that neither the Congress nor the BJP had promised national status to the project; the Polavaram project has been given national status as it was mentioned under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should have pressed for including national status to the Kaleswaram project in the AP Reorganisation Act during the bifurcation process. He made it clear that “there is no proposal to make Hyderabad the second capital of the country.”

Mr Reddy said that the Road Transport Corporation strike is a subject under the state government and it is for the chief minister to resolve the issue. He alleged that the issue is becoming more complicated by the day and the people and RTC workers are facing severe hardships. Referring to the division of the RTC between Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh, he said the two Chief Ministers must sit down and complete the RTC bifurcation process. He said the Centre is ready to discuss any issue raised by opposition parties.