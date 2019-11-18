Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2019 Former Maha CM Deven ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis faces Shiv Sena’s wrath

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 18, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Other BJP leaders, including Vinod Tawde and Pankaja Munde, accompanied Mr Fadnavis on this occasion.
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary, in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)
 Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary, in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday faced the wrath of Shiv Sena supporters when he visited Shivaji Park to pay respect to Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray on his seventh death anniversary on Sunday. Sena supporters shouted, “mi punha yein” (I will be back), mocking the slogan he had made during a campaign for the Vidhan Sabha polls.

Workers of the Shiv Sena, standing close to the former CM’s convoy, shouted in Marathi Fadnavis’ Assembly poll campaign slogan: ‘I will be back’ along with the Sena’s traditional ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai’ war cry.

 

Other BJP leaders, including Vinod Tawde and Pankaja Munde, accompanied Mr Fadnavis on this occasion. He, however, left the venue without reacting to the jeers. Mr Fadnavis also did not speak to the media.

Mr Tawde, who was a minister in the Fadnavis cabinet, said, “Late Balasaheb was like the head of the family for the Sena and BJP alliance.”

Fadnavis had earlier tweeted a video containing some of the late Sena patriarch’s rousing speeches and had added his voice-over as a tribute. The clips of Thackeray’s speeches he had chosen were about maintaining ‘honour and pride.’

...
Tags: devendra fadnavis, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Security personnel stand guard near the election commission office in Colombo on Sunday, before the arrival of President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (AFP)

Engaging Rajapaksa brothers will be India’s best bet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi congratulates Gotabaya Rajapaksa on win, invites him to visit India

Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

Maharashtra crisis: Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia Gandhi today

TSRTC JAC leader Ashwathama Reddy who was on an hunger strike at his residence being forcibly lifted before being arrested by the cops on Sunday.

TSRTC JAC leaders’ fast forcibly broken



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
 

It was awkward position to be in: Joaquin Phoenix on not addressing 'Joker' violence

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

Malicious WhatsApp videos threaten both Android and iOS users

A good practice to follow is to keep automatic-downloading turned off. Since malware can now be disguised as both pictures and videos, not having these files in your phone’s local storage is the ultimate precaution.
 

No entry to space for IAF test pilots with bad teeth: Report

Sixty air force test pilots applied to become Gatcans or Gaganaut candidates for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission. (Photo: Indian Air Force)
 

Australian man wrestles with 'cunning' crocodile, sticks thumb into his eye, escape

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Now, dedicated Fastag lane at Hyderabad Airport

Non-FASTag vehicles will be able to continue using the existing parking system.

India is in need of Buddhism: G Jagadish Reddy

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Well-meaning youth stabbed

The inspector said that based on the complaint of the victim’s brother, a case of murder was registered.

4 slow lorises seized in Hyderabad

A slow loris that was seized in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: 378 tahsildars to be shifted back home

K.T. Rama Rao.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham