Do not turn Lok Sabha into West Bengal Assembly: Speaker to BJP, TMC MPs

The bill seeks to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, which provides for the regulation of chit funds, which are an indigenous business in India and have conventionally satisfied the financial needs of low-income households. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday saw an altercation between BJP and Trinamool Congress members during the discussion on a bill to amend Chit Funds Act, with Speaker Om Birla asking the members not to turn the House into the West Bengal Assembly.

The altercation took place when BJP member Locket Chatterjee made allegations against the Trinamool Congress in relation to the Saradha chit fund case. Another BJP member Dilip Ghosh also made allegations against the ruling party in West Bengal but was asked by the Speaker to speak on the bill.

The debate on the bill also saw Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee taking a dig at the Centre over the investigation in the chit fund case.

Chatterjee alleged that TMC was involved in chit fund irregularities and also made allegations against the leadership of the party. Trinamool Congress members rejected her allegations.

The Speaker asked the members to speak on the bill. "Do not turn the Lok Sabha into the Bengal Assembly," he said.

Earlier, participating in the debate, Banerjee asked why the chargesheet had not been filed in the chit fund cases and said an investigation was being done since 2014.

"If I have committed any wrong, put me in jail. But do not keep it pending," he said, adding that the issue should not be used for political purposes.

He also said that the Parliament has passed the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 and there was no need for a new bill.

Several members took part in the discussion on the bill that seeks to reduce the regulatory or compliance burden of the registered chit funds industry as well as protecting the interest of the chit subscribers.

The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was moved for passage in the House by Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur.

The bill seeks to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, which provides for the regulation of chit funds, which are an indigenous business in India and have conventionally satisfied the financial needs of low-income households.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.