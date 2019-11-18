Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2019 Do not turn Lok Sabh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Do not turn Lok Sabha into West Bengal Assembly: Speaker to BJP, TMC MPs

ANI
Published Nov 18, 2019, 9:38 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 9:38 pm IST
Chatterjee alleged that TMC was involved in chit fund irregularities and also made allegations against the leadership of the party.
The bill seeks to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, which provides for the regulation of chit funds, which are an indigenous business in India and have conventionally satisfied the financial needs of low-income households. (Photo: ANI)
 The bill seeks to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, which provides for the regulation of chit funds, which are an indigenous business in India and have conventionally satisfied the financial needs of low-income households. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday saw an altercation between BJP and Trinamool Congress members during the discussion on a bill to amend Chit Funds Act, with Speaker Om Birla asking the members not to turn the House into the West Bengal Assembly.

The altercation took place when BJP member Locket Chatterjee made allegations against the Trinamool Congress in relation to the Saradha chit fund case. Another BJP member Dilip Ghosh also made allegations against the ruling party in West Bengal but was asked by the Speaker to speak on the bill.

 

The debate on the bill also saw Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee taking a dig at the Centre over the investigation in the chit fund case.

Chatterjee alleged that TMC was involved in chit fund irregularities and also made allegations against the leadership of the party. Trinamool Congress members rejected her allegations.

The Speaker asked the members to speak on the bill. "Do not turn the Lok Sabha into the Bengal Assembly," he said.

Earlier, participating in the debate, Banerjee asked why the chargesheet had not been filed in the chit fund cases and said an investigation was being done since 2014.

"If I have committed any wrong, put me in jail. But do not keep it pending," he said, adding that the issue should not be used for political purposes.

He also said that the Parliament has passed the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 and there was no need for a new bill.

Several members took part in the discussion on the bill that seeks to reduce the regulatory or compliance burden of the registered chit funds industry as well as protecting the interest of the chit subscribers.

The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was moved for passage in the House by Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur.

The bill seeks to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, which provides for the regulation of chit funds, which are an indigenous business in India and have conventionally satisfied the financial needs of low-income households.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: trinamool congress, saradha chit fund, om birla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The explosion occurred at Jeevika Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, police sources said. (Photo: ANI)

Two workers killed in chemical factory explosion in Hyderabad

BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against JD(S) workers for allegedly throwing slippers at Gowda. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: Footwear thrown at BJP leader Narayana Gowda by JD(S) workers

After the launch here on Monday, the Chief Minister dialled the number and gave his suggestions to the employees of the Call Centre 14500. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra CM launches toll-free number to curb sand smuggling

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that despite some recent deceleration of gross domestic product (GDP) growth, India is still projected by the World Economic Outlook to grow at the fastest rate in 2019-20 among G-20 countries. (Photo: File)

India is still fastest-growing economy among G-20 nations: Nirmala Sitharaman



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Fan says 'I love you' to Ranveer Singh but wifey Deepika Padukone intervenes; watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

An updated “No Profile Picture” image is one of many changes coming soon to WhatsApp.
 

This real-life Iron Man built his own jet-powered flying suit, broke his own record

Richard went on to perfect his design, and his new flying suit absolutely crushed his own previous record. (Photo: TheChive)
 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Two workers killed in chemical factory explosion in Hyderabad

The explosion occurred at Jeevika Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, police sources said. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra CM launches toll-free number to curb sand smuggling

After the launch here on Monday, the Chief Minister dialled the number and gave his suggestions to the employees of the Call Centre 14500. (Photo: ANI)

India is still fastest-growing economy among G-20 nations: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that despite some recent deceleration of gross domestic product (GDP) growth, India is still projected by the World Economic Outlook to grow at the fastest rate in 2019-20 among G-20 countries. (Photo: File)

8 soldiers stuck under snow as avalanche hits Army patrol in Siachen

The avalanche had hit the Army positions in the northern glacier at around 3:30 pm today. (Photol: PTI)

About 100 JNU students detained, some injured in baton-charge by police

Top police officials were on their toes as they controlled the crowd that was chanting slogans against the force. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham