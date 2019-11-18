Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2019 Delhi gets sigh of r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi gets sigh of relief as air quality improves to 'moderate' category

ANI
Published Nov 18, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 10:10 am IST
With a sunny morning, the residents took a sigh of relief hoping to see brighter mornings in the upcoming days.
After being submerged under thick smog in the last few days, the quality of air in the national capital region has moved from "poor" category to "moderate" category on Monday. (Photo: File)
 After being submerged under thick smog in the last few days, the quality of air in the national capital region has moved from "poor" category to "moderate" category on Monday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After being submerged under thick smog in the last few days, the quality of air in the national capital region has moved from "poor" category to "moderate" category on Monday.

However, some areas continue to remain in the "poor" category.

 

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the major pollutants PM 2.5 was recorded at 188 and PM 10 at 174 in Lodhi Road, Aya Nagar docked at 103, Burari crossing at 183 and CRRI Mathura road recorded 192 air quality levels.

AQI in areas such as ITO (215), Dwarka sector 6 (226) and Jahangirpuri (249) still remain in "poor" category this morning.

With a sunny morning, the residents took a sigh of relief hoping to see brighter mornings in the upcoming days.

"It was very difficult to even step out of the house last week, but from two days, though air quality is still bad but we can at least take a walk outside," Vihilranjan told ANI.

Harish Pandey, another Delhi resident said, "Today, the quality of air is better. But it will still take a few more days for pollution levels to come down further. Many factors have led to this deterioration of air -- festivals, traffic and stubble burning have harmed the environment badly."

"We have now become habitual and believe that AQI below 200 is normal for us. The Central government and the Delhi government are just playing the blame game and doing nothing to find solutions. Also, the odd-even scheme has not been so fruitful," Rakesh Bandhi told ANI.

Residents in the Delhi-NCR have been gasping for fresh air due to the noxious smog that has enveloped the region mostly owing to incidents of stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: delhi, air quality, aqi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said his party must lead the Opposition in Parliament to expose the

Expose 'utter mismanagement' of economy: Chidambaram asks Cong to lead Oppn

Taking a veiled dig at his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that instead of buying a Rs 191 crore-plane for himself he preferred to provide free ride to women in public transport buses. (Photo: File)

'Didn't buy Rs 191 crore plane': Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at Gujarat CM

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is not a party to the Ayodhya land dispute case and so does not have the right to file a review petition, said Varun Sinha, lawyer of the All India Hindu Mahasabha. (Photo: File)

Muslim Board can't file review petition: Hindu Mahasabha lawyer on Ayodhya verdict

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will on Monday sworn-in as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI). (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde sworn-in as 47th Chief Justice



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

An updated “No Profile Picture” image is one of many changes coming soon to WhatsApp.
 

This real-life Iron Man built his own jet-powered flying suit, broke his own record

Richard went on to perfect his design, and his new flying suit absolutely crushed his own previous record. (Photo: TheChive)
 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
 

It was awkward position to be in: Joaquin Phoenix on not addressing 'Joker' violence

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

Malicious WhatsApp videos threaten both Android and iOS users

A good practice to follow is to keep automatic-downloading turned off. Since malware can now be disguised as both pictures and videos, not having these files in your phone’s local storage is the ultimate precaution.
 

No entry to space for IAF test pilots with bad teeth: Report

Sixty air force test pilots applied to become Gatcans or Gaganaut candidates for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission. (Photo: Indian Air Force)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Muslim Board can't file review petition: Hindu Mahasabha lawyer on Ayodhya verdict

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is not a party to the Ayodhya land dispute case and so does not have the right to file a review petition, said Varun Sinha, lawyer of the All India Hindu Mahasabha. (Photo: File)

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde sworn-in as 47th Chief Justice

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will on Monday sworn-in as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI). (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Engaging Rajapaksa brothers will be India’s best bet

Security personnel stand guard near the election commission office in Colombo on Sunday, before the arrival of President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (AFP)

139 mm rain recorded in Coonoor

The rains created a scare to the hill residents. The rocking rains began to flood the low-lying areas in Coonoor town.

Now, dedicated Fastag lane at Hyderabad Airport

Non-FASTag vehicles will be able to continue using the existing parking system.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham