Nation Current Affairs 18 Nov 2019 Anti-dowry website b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Anti-dowry website back on: Website was hacked on Nov 8 to steal user profiles

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T.S.S. SIDDHARTH
Published Nov 18, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 1:36 am IST
The dark web is a part of the larger deep web, which is the set of all unindexed websites, which cannot be found by web search engines.
In a complaint lodged with the Cyber Crime police by Satya Naresh on November 8 this year, he said that the website was taken down by “some unknown miscreants.”
 In a complaint lodged with the Cyber Crime police by Satya Naresh on November 8 this year, he said that the website was taken down by “some unknown miscreants.”

Hyderabad: In what could be construed as an attack on people with a progressive mindset, a matrimonial website, which not only looks down upon the dowry system but also tries to fight it, became a victim of cyber-hacking.

The website, www. IDontWantDowry.com, founded by tech and social entrepreneur, Satya Naresh on April 2, 2006, has had lot of public praise, and has ensured 50 successful marriages taking place without a payment of dowry along its journey.

 

In a complaint lodged with the Cyber Crime police by Satya Naresh on November 8 this year, he said that the website was taken down by “some unknown miscreants.”

“I have lodged a complaint with the police. During their investigation, they learnt that the website was hacked by a group called Panataran. It seems like they were selling profiles of people who had registered with us on the dark web,” he said.

The dark web is a part of the World Wide Web (WWW) content that exists on ‘darknets’, which are networks that use Internet but have other specific requirements like special software or authorisation to be able to access. Constituting a small part of the larger internet, these are often peer-to-peer networks, or sometimes, large, popular networks like Tor, Freenet, etc.

The dark web is a part of the larger deep web, which is the set of all unindexed websites, which cannot be found by web search engines.

...
Tags: dowry, matrimonial website
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

K Laxman.

RTC MD Sunil Sharma charges false, says K Laxman

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited

HMRL’s skyways find two takers

Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Minister doctored the audio clip, alleges Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

G. Kishan Reddy.

G Kishan Reddy: No plan to make Hyderabad India’s 2nd capital



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
 

It was awkward position to be in: Joaquin Phoenix on not addressing 'Joker' violence

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

Malicious WhatsApp videos threaten both Android and iOS users

A good practice to follow is to keep automatic-downloading turned off. Since malware can now be disguised as both pictures and videos, not having these files in your phone’s local storage is the ultimate precaution.
 

No entry to space for IAF test pilots with bad teeth: Report

Sixty air force test pilots applied to become Gatcans or Gaganaut candidates for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission. (Photo: Indian Air Force)
 

Australian man wrestles with 'cunning' crocodile, sticks thumb into his eye, escape

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 500 people protest against felling of trees

The sight of axed trees spread along the road on both sides outraged residents, more of whom joined the collective.

Indus Action: Helping disadvantaged families get benefits of RTE

Indus Action Organisation is spreading awareness about Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act among communities that stand to benefit from the provision.

Roads continue to haunt motorists

Stray cattle

Bharatiya Janata Party to push for nod to 40 Bills

The Bill is being brought by BJP to neutralise the impact of National Register of Citizens exercise that saw several Hindus also being excluded.

I persuaded AIMPLB to file review, claims Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham