Anti-dowry website back on: Website was hacked on Nov 8 to steal user profiles

In a complaint lodged with the Cyber Crime police by Satya Naresh on November 8 this year, he said that the website was taken down by “some unknown miscreants.”

Hyderabad: In what could be construed as an attack on people with a progressive mindset, a matrimonial website, which not only looks down upon the dowry system but also tries to fight it, became a victim of cyber-hacking.

The website, www. IDontWantDowry.com, founded by tech and social entrepreneur, Satya Naresh on April 2, 2006, has had lot of public praise, and has ensured 50 successful marriages taking place without a payment of dowry along its journey.

“I have lodged a complaint with the police. During their investigation, they learnt that the website was hacked by a group called Panataran. It seems like they were selling profiles of people who had registered with us on the dark web,” he said.

The dark web is a part of the World Wide Web (WWW) content that exists on ‘darknets’, which are networks that use Internet but have other specific requirements like special software or authorisation to be able to access. Constituting a small part of the larger internet, these are often peer-to-peer networks, or sometimes, large, popular networks like Tor, Freenet, etc.

The dark web is a part of the larger deep web, which is the set of all unindexed websites, which cannot be found by web search engines.