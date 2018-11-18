search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala row: BJP leader Surendran remanded to 14-day judicial custody

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2018, 9:55 am IST
The BJP is observing a 'protest' day on Sunday and will be blocking vehicles on highways from 10 am.
BJP Kerala General Secretary K Surendran, who was taken into preventive custody as he tried to proceed to the Lord Ayappa Temple, was Sunday produced before a magistrate. (Photo: PTI)
  BJP Kerala General Secretary K Surendran, who was taken into preventive custody as he tried to proceed to the Lord Ayappa Temple, was Sunday produced before a magistrate. (Photo: PTI)

Nilackal: BJP Kerala General Secretary K Surendran, who was taken into preventive custody as he tried to proceed to the Lord Ayappa Temple, was Sunday produced before a magistrate and remanded to 14-day judicial custody after he was charged with non-bailable offences.

Surendran, who had 'Irrumudikettu" (holy bundle of offerings for Lord Ayyappa) was taken into custody from Nilackal on Saturday night as he along with two others were on his way to the temple at Sabarimala. Surendran was asked by Superintendent of Police Yatish Chandra not to proceed towards Sabarimala but he did not heed.

 

They were then taken into preventive custody and brought to Chittar Police Station on Saturday night.

Early on Sunday, they were taken to Pathnamthitta district hospital and then produced before the Pathnamthitta judicial first class magistrate at his residence.

The magistrate remanded them to 14-day judicial custody. Cases under IPC 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) and 34 IPC (acts done by several persons for furtherance of common intention) were charged against them by police. Speaking to reporters, Surendran alleged that he was assaulted by police, not given water, food and medicines.

He charged that the arrest was politically motivated and a retaliatory action by the state government. Protestors had gathered in large numbers in front of the Chittar Police Station last night soon after the BJP leaders and others were brought to the police station.

BJP workers had protested in front of the state secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram and across the state including Kochi, Kottayam and Kannur against the police action.

The BJP is observing a "protest" day Sunday and will be blocking vehicles on highways from 10 am.

Kerala had observed a 12-hour hartal against the arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi president P K Sasikala on Saturday. The Sabarimala Temple had opened for the two-month long pilgrim season on November 16.

...
Tags: sabarimala temple, k surendran, lord ayappa temple, protests in kerala, indian penal code
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
 

Mark Zuckerberg wants to give you more control on Facebook content

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
 

Delhi most health-conscious city in India; Bangalore, Mumbai follow, says survey

The finding has been concluded after a stringent city wise analysis of the number of orders placed for health supplements. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu reaches Jodhpur but refuses to speak on Nickyanka wedding

Madhu Chopra met Priyanka Chopra’s boyfriend Nick Jonas for the first time when he came to Mumbai earlier this year.
 

Motorola One Power starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in India

With the latest update, users will experience an improved battery life, an entirely new UI with redesigned Quick Settings and a revamped split-screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Modi ji is PM and Yogi ji is CM, but Lord Ram is in a tent': BJP leader

Singh further opined that no delays should occur in the construction of the temple, as god and faith are beyond the Constitution. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi to 15 minutes debate over Rafale deal

Reiterating his claim, the Congress chief said that Prime Minister Modi's demonetisation drive has benefited few of his 'businessmen friends' in the country. (Photo: File)

IIT dropouts among 9 arrested in multi-crore fraud case in Hyderabad

The nine people were charged various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978, the release said. (Representational Image)

Modi clears India's stand as Maldives worries about 'loot' in Chinese boom

India, which has long been the Maldives' main political and economic partner, had grown concerned that China's expansive diplomacy was aimed at establishing an outpost on the islands. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

61-year-old Telangana man shot dead by teenager in US

Known for playing piano during church services at Chelsea Community Presbyterian Church in Atlantic City, he was a father of two and grandfather. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham