Rahul Gandhi dares Narendra Modi to break his silence on Rafale 'scam'

Raipur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the Rafale “scam” and assured poll-bound Chhattisgarh of completely waiving off farm loans if his party comes to power in the state.

He promised to waive farm loans in Chhattisgarh within 10 days of assuming power in the state and said the money for it would come from the “likes of” Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Anil Ambani.

Stepping up his attack on PM Narendra Modi over demonetisation , Gandhi alleged that Modi made the honest people suffer through the 2016 exercise, but spared the rich.

Addressing a poll rally in Koriya district, he alleged that the PM had waived loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of a few rich people, but not those of the poor farmers.