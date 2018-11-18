search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi to 15 minutes debate over Rafale deal

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2018, 8:57 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2018, 8:57 am IST
Rahul claimed that the Prime Minister will not be in a position to answer his questions over the alleged scams in the deal.
Reiterating his claim, the Congress chief said that Prime Minister Modi's demonetisation drive has benefited few of his 'businessmen friends' in the country. (Photo: File)
 Reiterating his claim, the Congress chief said that Prime Minister Modi's demonetisation drive has benefited few of his 'businessmen friends' in the country. (Photo: File)

Ambikapur: Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has challenged the former to participate in a debate over the details of the Rafale fighter jets deal signed with the French government.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, Gandhi claimed that the Prime Minister will not be in a position to answer his questions over the alleged scams in the deal.

 

"I challenge Modi Ji to come on stage anywhere, anytime and debate over Rafale with me for just 15 minutes. I will talk about Anil Ambani, HAL, French President's statements and the pricing of the jets. I will say that Defence Minister said clearly that it's Prime Minister who did it. The Prime Minister did not follow the procedure. The CBI Director was removed at 2 am. He will not be able to answer my questions," he said.

Reiterating his claim, the Congress chief said that Prime Minister Modi's demonetisation drive has benefited few of his "businessmen friends" in the country.

Talking about the unemployment crisis ensuing in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Gandhi said that the incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh has failed to provide employment in the state despite ruling for 15 years.

"Raman Singh has been in power for the last 15 years and Prime Minister Modi has completed four and a half years in government at the Centre and both the governments have failed to fulfill their promise to generate employment opportunities for the youth," he said.

Gandhi added that once the Congress party comes to power in the state, government job vacancies will be filled. "After Congress government comes to power, government job vacancies will be filled and it will also stop the practice of outsourcing of jobs, which is being done in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh", he added.

He also promised that within 10 days after coming into power, the Congress party will waive off the loans of Chhattisgarh's farmers. "Secondly, you all were told that you will get a bonus. For the last two years, you have not been getting the same. Not only we will resume this practice, but we will also compensate for the bonus of these two years, which BJP failed to do," he said.

The first phase of voting in Chhattisgarh was held on November 12, while the second phase is due on November 20.

The counting of votes will be held on December 11.

...
Tags: pm modi, congress, rahul gandhi, chhattisgarh assembly elections
Location: India, Chhatisgarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
 

Mark Zuckerberg wants to give you more control on Facebook content

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
 

Delhi most health-conscious city in India; Bangalore, Mumbai follow, says survey

The finding has been concluded after a stringent city wise analysis of the number of orders placed for health supplements. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu reaches Jodhpur but refuses to speak on Nickyanka wedding

Madhu Chopra met Priyanka Chopra’s boyfriend Nick Jonas for the first time when he came to Mumbai earlier this year.
 

Motorola One Power starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in India

With the latest update, users will experience an improved battery life, an entirely new UI with redesigned Quick Settings and a revamped split-screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IIT dropouts among 9 arrested in multi-crore fraud case in Hyderabad

The nine people were charged various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978, the release said. (Representational Image)

Modi clears India's stand as Maldives worries about 'loot' in Chinese boom

India, which has long been the Maldives' main political and economic partner, had grown concerned that China's expansive diplomacy was aimed at establishing an outpost on the islands. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

61-year-old Telangana man shot dead by teenager in US

Known for playing piano during church services at Chelsea Community Presbyterian Church in Atlantic City, he was a father of two and grandfather. (Photo: Facebook | Sunil Edla)

Telangana Redressal forum upheld ruling on State Bank of India

The State Redressal Forum after referring to all the evidence stated that there was no fault in the finding of the district forum as there was no evidence that the respondent had to pay the bank more.

Poet and activist Varavara Rao arrested by Pune police

Poet and activist Varavara Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham