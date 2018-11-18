search on deccanchronicle.com
Poet and activist Varavara Rao arrested by Pune police

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 18, 2018, 2:27 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2018, 2:27 am IST
The police alleged that the activists had links with the Maoists, who backed Elgar Parishad held in Pune on December 31 last year.
Poet and activist Varavara Rao
 Poet and activist Varavara Rao

Hyderabad: Poet and activist Varavara Rao was placed under arrest by the Pune police late on Saturday night for an alleged conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his house arrest came to an end.

Rao was arrested by the Pune Police following a raid. Following court cases, he was placed under under house arrest at his flat in Gandhinagar in the city,
On Saturday, a special team led by ACP rank official of the Pune police arrested the poet.

 

“Though the team reached the city on Friday night, we held back the arrest till Saturday night as it was late and we had to wait for the investigating officer. He was picked up from his place and taken to Gandhi Hospital for medical checks.

He will be taken to Pune,” an official from the Maharashtra Police said.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Pune Police) Shivaji Bodakhe said an extension of his house arrest granted by the Hyderabad High Court expired on November 15.

Cops allege links with Maoists
On October 26, the Pune Police had taken into custody co-accused Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves, while Sudha Bharadwaj was taken into custody the next day. The fifth activist, Gautam Navlakha has not been taken into custody yet.

The police alleged that the activists had links with the Maoists, who backed Elgar Parishad held in Pune on December 31 last year. The Parishad, the police alleged, instigated violence near Koregaon Bhima war memorial in Pune district the next day. The activists were put under house arrest on Supreme Court’s order. The apex court subsequently said the Pune Police can go ahead with the probe.

