India regains its lost sway over Maldives

Published Nov 18, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Narendra Modi ‘eager’ to work with new President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.
Prime Minister Modi attended the swearing-in ceremony of Solih, who surprisingly defeated strongman Abdulla Yameen in September. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
New Delhi: India and its tiny maritime south-western neighbour Maldives are the closest of friends once again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the swearing-in ceremony of new Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, following which both countries agreed to renew their close ties and keep each other’s “concerns and aspirations” in mind.

In a meeting with Mr Solih immediately after the ceremony, Mr Modi “conveyed India’s readiness to extend help in every possible way and suggested that both sides should meet at the earliest to work out details as per requirements of the Maldives”. President Solih is also expected to visit India in the next few weeks.

 

There are indications that the new President will strengthen ties with New Delhi and reverse the widely-perceived slant towards Beijing that Maldives had adopted during the controversial tenure of his predecessor Abdullah Yameen. The reference to mutual “concerns and aspirations” by the two leaders appeared to be a veiled reference to this.

Significantly, the assurance of assistance by India was furnished after President Solih pointed to the “dire economic situation” facing his country and sought help from India in meeting his Government’s “pledges to the people of the Maldives”.

