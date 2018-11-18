search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Fadnavis-led govt approves reservation for Marathas after protests

ANI
Published Nov 18, 2018, 8:34 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2018, 8:34 pm IST
CM Fadnavis had earlier said that Maratha community would get reservation in govt jobs and in academic admissions from December 1.
Once the Bill is passed in the Assembly and notified, the Marathas will be entitled to reservation in the government jobs and in admission in government institutions. (Photo: File)
 Once the Bill is passed in the Assembly and notified, the Marathas will be entitled to reservation in the government jobs and in admission in government institutions. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government on Sunday approved the Maratha Reservation Bill, for which the community had been protesting since 2017. 

Maharashtra Assembly's Winter Session will start on Monday. Once the Bill is passed in the Assembly and notified, the Marathas will be entitled to reservation in the government jobs and in admission in government institutions.

 

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that as per the recommendation of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission, the state government will give independent reservation to the people belonging from the Maratha community under a category called Socially and Economically Backwards or SEBC.

Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission had submitted its report in the matter to Chief Secretary DK Jain on Thursday.

"We received the Backward Class Commission report with three recommendations. Independent reservation will be given to the Maratha community in SEBC category. We have accepted the recommendations and constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to take statutory steps for implementing them," Fadnavis said.

The development came days after the Maharashtra Chief Minister confirmed that the Maratha community would get a reservation in government jobs and in academic admissions from December 1.

The Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission has suggested a 16 per cent reservation for the Maratha community, stating that the community is socially and economically backwards. The Maratha community accounts for 33 per cent of the state's total population.

Earlier on August 9, 2018, around 194 people were detained for rioting and arson after a protest, seeking reservation for the Maratha community, turned violent.

In 2014, the then Congress-NCP government had announced 16 per cent reservation for Marathas and five per cent reservation for the Muslims. However, the Bombay High Court had stayed the decision. 

...
Tags: maratha community, maharashtra govt, cm devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teenager dies after inhaling deodorant spray while covering his head with towel

He became hyperactive and went into cardiac arrest (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google Pixel 3 Lite images and key specifications leaked

(Photo credit: Rozetked)
 

Australia vs India: Mitchell Johnson takes dig at Virat Kohli's 'sledge-free' remark

The Australian cricket is going through a massive restructuring and the "win at all costs" strategy employed by teams of yesteryears, is not being encouraged anymore. (Photo: AP)
 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
 

Mark Zuckerberg wants to give you more control on Facebook content

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't let 'forces of terror' destroy peace vows Amarinder after Amritsar attack

Punjab police earlier said the grenade attack on the religious congregation on outskirts of Amritsar city appears to be a 'terrorist act'. (Photo: File)

Death toll in Cyclone Gaja rises to 45, relief ops on war footing underway

A view of the damage caused by cyclone 'Gaja', after it hit Velankanni, in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Cabinet expansion to take place at the earliest: Siddaramaiah

This would be the second cabinet expansion since the coalition came to power in May in a post-poll tie-up between Congress and JD(S). (Photo: File)

Only 4.5L out of 40 lakh have so far applied for inclusion in Assam NRC: Sources

The issue was discussed at a recent meeting attended by Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and the Director of Intelligence Bureau. (Photo: File | PTI)

Telangana Assembly polls: Parties prep to hit campaign trail in next fortnight

Telangana BJP President Dr K Laxman in a rally after submitting his nomination, at Musheerabad in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham