search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Another youth abducted by terrorists in J&K after two teens killed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 18, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
The man has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Ganai.
This kidnapping comes a day after a 19-year-old’s body was found his throat slit in Shopian. (Representational Image)
 This kidnapping comes a day after a 19-year-old’s body was found his throat slit in Shopian. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Another young man was kidnapped in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, a day after a second Kashmiri teenager was killed by the militants, ANI reported.

The man has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Ganai.

 

This kidnapping comes a day after a 19-year-old’s body was found his throat slit in Shopian. Huzaif Kuttay, a baker from Kulgam district, was among five people kidnapped by terrorists from various villages across the district on Saturday.

As per local reports, two more civilians were abducted from Meemender village of Shopian district on Saturday evening. However, police officials said that they were checking the authenticity of the reports.

...
Tags: srinagar, youth abducted by militants
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
 

Mark Zuckerberg wants to give you more control on Facebook content

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
 

Delhi most health-conscious city in India; Bangalore, Mumbai follow, says survey

The finding has been concluded after a stringent city wise analysis of the number of orders placed for health supplements. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu reaches Jodhpur but refuses to speak on Nickyanka wedding

Madhu Chopra met Priyanka Chopra’s boyfriend Nick Jonas for the first time when he came to Mumbai earlier this year.
 

Motorola One Power starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in India

With the latest update, users will experience an improved battery life, an entirely new UI with redesigned Quick Settings and a revamped split-screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash transferred

Prakash, who was the chief secretary of New Delhi, has been appointed as the Additional Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. (Photo: File | PTI)

Cop spiked junior's drink, raped her, made video near Mumbai: Official

The accused and victim knew each other from 2010 when they were posted at the same police station, the official said. (Representational image)

Most rape cases filed by girls after argument with known person, says Haryana CM

At a function in Kalka town of Panchkula district on Friday, Khattar said that most of the rape incidents happen between known people. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala row: BJP leader Surendran remanded to 14-day judicial custody

BJP Kerala General Secretary K Surendran, who was taken into preventive custody as he tried to proceed to the Lord Ayappa Temple, was Sunday produced before a magistrate. (Photo: PTI)

'Modi ji is PM and Yogi ji is CM, but Lord Ram is in a tent': BJP leader

Singh further opined that no delays should occur in the construction of the temple, as god and faith are beyond the Constitution. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham