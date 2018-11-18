search on deccanchronicle.com
30 years later, Nandamuri Suhasini to follow NTR’s footsteps

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Nov 18, 2018, 2:17 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2018, 2:28 am IST
After NTR none from family contested from Telangana.
Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nandamuri Suhasini share a lighter moment while Balakrishna’s sister Lokeshwari speaks to the media at NTR Ghat on Saturday. (Image DC)
Hyderabad: After Telugu Desam founder former chief minister of undivided AP N.T. Rama Rao, his grand daughter Nandamuri Suhasini, who filed papers for the Kukatpally constituency, is the second person from the Nandamuri family to contest in Telangana. The Kukatpally seat is dominated by people of AP origin. NTR had contested twice from Telangana in the 1985 and 1989 Assembly elections.

In 1985, he contested from Nalgonda seat along with Hindupur and Gudivada in the Andhra region, and won all three. He quit the Nalgonda and Gudivada seats. In the 1989 Assembly elections, NTR contested from Hindupur in Rayalaseema and Kalwakurthy in Mahbubnagar district. He lost Kalwakurthy by a narrow margin to Congress candidate J. Chittaranjan Das and retained his Hindupur seat.

 

NTR’s children Jayakrishna, Harikrishna, Balakrishna and daughter Purandeswari contested in elections but all of them from the Seemandhra region. NTR’s elder son Nandamuri Jayakrishna contested from the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency from Lakshmi Parvathi’s NTR Telugu Desam. Harikrishna contested from Hindupur, NTR’s traditional constituency.

After Harikrishna, his brother Nandamuri Balakrishna contested from Hindupur. NTR’s daughter D. Purandeswari was elected twice to the Lok Sabha, the first time from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency and for the second time from Bapatla.

