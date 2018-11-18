search on deccanchronicle.com
3 killed, many injured in blast at religious congregation in Amritsar

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 18, 2018, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
The incident took place at a religious gathering on Sunday afternoon and motive behind the blast is yet to be ascertained.
The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital and more details are awaited. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Amritsar: At least three people were killed and many injured in a suspected grenade attack at Nirankari Bhawan in Rajasansi village in Amritsar, police said. 

The incident took place at a religious gathering on Sunday afternoon and motive behind the blast is yet to be ascertained.

 

IG (Border) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar said, "Of 250 people who were present at the religious gathering, three were killed and around 15 to 20 were injured. As per initial reports, two people had come over here who knocked a grenade." 

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Nirankari followers were sitting in the congregation when two-bike borne men with their faces covered entered the premises and threw a grenade at them.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reviewed the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the grenade attack. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the dead and free treatment for the injured.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar expressed his condolences. "My condolences are with families of those who lost lives in this incident. It is an attempt to disturb peace in Punjab. I believe all the security agencies should stay alert and coordinate with each other to maintain peace," Jakhar said. 

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital and more details are awaited. 

...
Tags: nirankari bhawan blast, punjab police
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar




