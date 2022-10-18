  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2022 Smoke in SpiceJet ca ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Smoke in SpiceJet cabin caused by oil entering AC: DGCA report

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Oct 18, 2022, 8:59 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2022, 8:59 am IST
The DGCA said that they would initiate appropriate measures to prevent further untoward incidents. (Representational image:PTI)
 The DGCA said that they would initiate appropriate measures to prevent further untoward incidents. (Representational image:PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Director General of Civil Aviation, investigating the emergency landing of SpiceJet Flight SG 3735 from Goa, with 86 persons on-board at RGIA on October 12, after smoke was noticed in the cockpit in its preliminary report, said that engine oil was found in the engine bleeding valve.

This led to the oil entering the aircraft’s AC system resulting in smoke in the cabin.

The investigation committee of DGCA sent the engine oil samples to Pratt and Whitney, Canada, to ascertain the presence of metal and carbon seal particles.

The DGCA directed Spicejet to take up one-time boroscopic inspection of all operational engines, within one week.

The DGCA said that they would initiate appropriate measures to prevent further untoward incidents.

The DGCA also directed SpiceJet to carry out analysis of engine oil samples from its Q400 fleet and other inspections. It also asked the carrier to conduct an inspection of the bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness apart from other technical checks.

The airline 14 operational Q400 planes equipped with 28 PW 150A engines.

The latest directions come at a time when SpiceJet is under enhanced surveillance of the DGCA. Following a spate of incidents involving the airline's planes, the regulator, on July 27, capped the maximum flights that can be operated by it to 50 per cent. Last month, the curbs were extended till October 29.

DGCA said that apart from the Hyderabad incident, there was also a similar incident in the recent past involving the PWC 150A engine, which had also shop visited Standard Aero-Singapore for overhaul.

Against this backdrop, SpiceJet has been directed that “no engine shall be sent to Standard Aero-Singapore till the investigation is completed,” the statement said.

...
Tags: spicejet airlines, spicejet flight, emergency landing
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

After Hyd incident, DGCA asks SpiceJet to analyse engine oil samples of Q400 fleet
SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport; DGCA orders probe

Latest From Nation

Andhra pradesh High Court. (DC file image)

HC hears petitions seeking development of Amaravati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi likely visit Ayodhya to offer puja on eve of Diwali

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on early Tuesday carried out searches at multiple locations in various states across northern India (Representational image: ANI)

Targeting gangs-terror nexus: NIA raids multiple places in north India

News

Nandi idol destroyed in search of hidden treasure



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Global Hunger Index: India ranks 107 of 121 nations, behind Pakistan, Nepal

India ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022 (Representational image: AP file photo)

AAP activists detained as protests against killing of Kashmiri Pandit rock Jammu

Family members and relatives of Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead allegedly by militants in Shopian, during his funeral in Jammu (PTI Photo)

Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

SC gives 1:1 split verdict on Karnataka hijab ban, matter goes to CJI

The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a split verdict in the Karnataka Hijab ban case. (AP file image)

Name game: 29 airports, terminals named after eminent persons

Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->