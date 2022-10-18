  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2022 Munugode bypoll: Tel ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Munugode bypoll: Telangana HC dismisses TRS plea on election symbols

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Oct 18, 2022, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2022, 1:45 pm IST
Telangana High Court (PTI)
  Telangana High Court (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Division Bench of  Telangana High Court headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the petition of TRS party on election symbols for the Munugode by elections. The TRS approached the High Court requesting the Election Commission of India (ECI) to delete poll symbols that were identical to its ‘Car’ symbol from the list of free symbols for the Munugode by-election so that voters are not confused.

Advocate Katika Ravinder Reddy, appearing in behalf of TRS, said that it has already given a representation to the ECI in this regard, but has not been considered.

But, the ECI counsel said that the representation submitted by the TRS was considered and it was rejected the representation on October 17, because the election process has already been started and once the process is on, no one can interfere.

The ECI also submitted that the 'Road Roller' symbol, which is objected by the TRS was not allotted to any candidate, contesting in the by-elections.

Upon hearing from both sides, the court dismissed the petition.

Tags: telangana high court, munugode bypoll, election symbols
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


